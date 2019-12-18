President Donald Trump Impeached By House Of Representatives

President Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives for Abuse of Power. This is just the third time that a president was impeached in United States history.

December 18, 2019 is a day that will go down in history. The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has been impeached. After six hours of debate, the House of Representatives voted tonight, after almost 12 hours of debate, to approve the two articles charged to Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He becomes the third president in United States history to be impeached, following Andrew Johnson in 1868, and Bill Clinton in 1998. With the decision made, proceedings now move to Senate, which could potentially convict Trump and remove him from office. The Senate hearing will likely come in January 2020.

It’s been an arduous journey to get here. Talk of impeachment began in 2018, after years of misconduct, unhinged rants, and heinous behavior in the Oval Office. Democrats, with the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, went full steam ahead with impeachment hearings after the president was caught engaging in a quid pro quo arrangement with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump urged the president to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, the former vice president and one of his strongest opponents in the 2020 election, and his son, Hunter Biden. In exchange, Trump implied that the United States would give substantial aid to Ukraine.

The day before the impeachment, Trump sent an incredulous, raging, six-page letter to Pelosi, accusing the Democrats of engaging in “open war” by pursuing impeachment, likening it to a coup. “By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy,” the president said in his letter. “You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish, personal, political, and partisan gain.” Read the full letter to Speaker Pelosi HERE.

In the early morning of December 18, just hours before the House vote, the president went on a 23-tweet rant, including 19 retweets from supporters and quotes from Fox & Friends. He wrote in his own tweets, “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

While he was being impeached back in Washington, the president was having a reelection rally in Michigan with Vice President Mike Pence.