Vicki Gunvalson Accuses Kelly Dodd Of ‘Storyline’ Engagement With Rick Leventhal — ‘It’s Irresponsible’

Vicki Gunvalson is speculating why her fellow ‘RHOC’ star Kelly Dodd really got engaged and she has no problem sharing her harsh feelings on the subject.

The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, 57, isn’t a legend in the Bravo world for keeping her opinions to herself as she feuded with Kelly Dodd, 44, all season long. After a very brief stint dating Rick Leventhal, 59, Kelly announced she was engaged, and the original Orange County ‘wife is baffled by what Kelly is thinking. “I don’t understand it,” Vicki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the first annual BravoCon in New York City. “Is it a story line? Is it because she has to be with him like, in a marriage situation, right away? She’d known him three months? I don’t understand that. What’s the rush? I mean, it’s a very responsible thing to do, to be married. She’s has a 13-year-old daughter. I don’t believe Rick has ever spent a lot of time with [daughter] Jolie, if at all. If my mother got re-married and I was 13, I’d want to know who she’s marrying and spend time with them. I don’t understand the rush. I don’t understand the motive, I don’t understand the rush.”

Though Vicki is left scratching her head for answers, Kelly clearly isn’t as she already revealed she’s moving full speed ahead planning an October 2020 wedding. Vicki is questioning what Kelly’s motives with moving so quickly are, and she admits she should take a page from her own book before jumping into marriage. “I don’t know anything,” Vick claimed. “Really, I’m handicap because I don’t understand it. I mean, she just started dating him. She already asked [ex] Brian [Reagan] last season if she could get married. She wants to be married, so did I, but we’re almost four years in. Personally, I think, it’s irresponsible, but it’s none of my business. You asked my opinion and as from that, I don’t understand it.”

Vicki may not be supportive of Kelly’s upcoming nuptials, however, she’s completely clear minded when it comes to her own wedding plans with fiance’ Steve Lodge, 60. “We knew it would be about a year engagement,” Vicki said. “We’re married in our eyes just not in the eyes of God, yet. We haven’t done our vows or anything. We live together. We’ve lived together for two and a half years. There’s no red flags on my end, none on his end.”