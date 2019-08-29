Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron: Why They’re Trying To Keep Their Romance ‘As Low Key As Possible’

After multiple sleepovers and dates, Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron hit the MTV VMA afterparties together — but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re avoiding ‘labels.’

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron‘s romance is getting hotter by the week! The sexy couple made a splash on Monday, August 26 when they hit the ultra-exclusive MTV VMAs after parties together — but they didn’t attend the actual show as a couple. “They realize all eyes are on them when they’re out in public, but they really are just trying to explore a normal relationship despite being followed all the time,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Instead, Gigi attended the show with her stunning sister Bella, 22 — who she was also presenting with.

All eyes have been on Gigi, 24, and Tyler, 26 after they were first spotted on a casual Soho House date in July and multiple dates in the weeks after. Since, The Bachelorette alum been spotted departing Gigi’s swanky NYC pad after multiple sleepovers and Tyler even admitted he’s apartment hunting in the Big Apple. “[Paparazzi] are constantly staking out Gigi’s house and there’s no use trying to avoid them,” the source continues. Despite the pressure, their romance seems to be blossoming naturally as Tyler has already met Gigi’s mom, former RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid at her farm in rural Pennsylvania. The trip was a family affair, as Yolanda’s new boyfriend Joseph Jingoli was also present.

“Tyler and Gigi are trying to be as low key as possible, despite the circumstances, so they don’t like to show PDA unless they’re in a comfortable environment with family and friends,” the insider confirmed. The couple seemed to be getting extremely cozy at the Republic Records party on Monday night, as they shared a kiss and were snuggling throughout the evening. To date, neither Gigi or Tyler have confirmed their status publicly.

Despite how things might look, Gigi and Tyler aren’t calling themselves boyfriend-and-girlfriend just yet. “Tyler and Gigi’s relationship is moving quicker than they both thought it would, but it’s happening naturally and they’re not putting any pressure on it or any labels,” our eyewitness spills. Gigi ended her longterm relationship with Zayn Malik earlier this year, and for his part, Tyler was reportedly sleeping over at Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s in July. For now, our source adds, “[Gigi and Tyler] are happy and that’s what counts.”