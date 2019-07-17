National Hot Dog Day Deals: $1 Hot Dogs At Sonic & More Epic Discounts

National Hot Dog Day 2019 is here, and that means you can get free and discounted hot dogs at tons of locations across the United States!

July 17 officially marks National Hot Dog Day, and there are plenty of stores and restaurants that are offering up some deals and discounts in honor of this epic occasion. Dog Haus is giving customers the choice of a free hot dog or free delivery — as long as you order on the Dog Haus app! Over at 7-Eleven, you can get Big Bite hot dogs for just ONE DOLLAR, while Philly Pretzel Factory is selling pretzel dogs for just $1 throughout the entire day. Oh, and the first 100 customers to arrive at Philly Pretzel Factory locations will also get their hot dogs for FREE.

Those who love Wiener Schnitzel have the chance to get a free chili dog, too — you just have to join the Wiener Lovers’ Club first. At Sonic, the Chili Cheese Coney and All-American hot dogs are being offered for $1, and you get get up to five per customer. Five hot dogs for five dollars?! Heck yes! At Portillo’s, you can get two hot dogs for just $5, as long as you get them in restaurant or order online. Oh, and if your order is at last $10, you can get free delivery from July 15-21.

If you have a Pilot Flying J in your area, you can get a free hot dog (or any other grill item!) if you order on the app. Plus, if it’s your first purchase on the app, you’ll get a free drink, too. Paragon Movie Theaters are giving away buy one get one free hot dogs.

Clearly, there are plenty of amazing deals to check out on National Hot Dog Day, so you better get to it before it’s too late!