Michelle Obama always proved she was the first lady of late night TV fun and she’s done it again, coaching an all-star team of U.S. celebs in a game of dodgeball against British stars on James Corden’s show.

When Michelle Obama was first lady, she always proved to be up for anything goofy and silly during her appearances on late night talk shows. She might have just topped herself as on the June 17 Late Late Show with James Corden she plays coach to a U.S. dodgeball team made up of American celebs as they take on a team of British stars. And the best part? It was Michelle who wanted to do a fun segment as according to James, he didn’t even have to reach out to her as she came to him.

While the full segment will air later tonight on his show, James brought a preview by CBS This Morning. In her best inspirational voice reminiscent of her speeches when she was first lady, Michelle tells the team “I want you to know that I am proud of each and every one of you. Strength is not measured on how you throw the ball. It is measured in here,” putting her hand over her heart. Then in a nod to her famous line “When they go low, we go high,” she tells her team, “When they go low, we also go low…cause that’s how dodgeball works am I right,” with her voice getting amped.

It was actually Michelle’s own people who got in touch with James’ show and asked if there was anything fun she could film as she was making a stop in Los Angeles. “It took us less than point 4 seconds to go ‘Yes, we’d love to do that,'” James said. “We thought maybe we could do a United Kingdom versus USA game of dodgeball and we called around some friends of the show and put together something — it’s so gloriously stupid and we hope people will enjoy it tonight.” Michelle’s no stranger to fun on James’ show, having done a Carpool Karaoke segment in 2016.

The “friends” of the show include some pretty big names. For Team USA he got Allison Janney, Melissa McCarthy, Lena Waithe, Mila Kunis and Kate Hudson to participate in the dodgeball game while on Team U.K. he lined up himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, Harry Styles, John Bradley and Reggie Watts. The full segment will air on The Late Late Show With James Corden tonight, June 17 at 12:35am EST/PST.