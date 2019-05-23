Luann de Lesseps Denies Reports Of Positive Alcohol Tests After Being Handcuffed In Front Of Judge

Luann de Lesseps found herself in front of a judge and in handcuffs on May 23rd after reports claimed she was in violation of her parole and going back to jail. Now, she’s speaking out.

Cabaret queen Luann de Lesseps is denying the May 23 reports which claimed she is being ordered back to jail. Despite various outlets reporting that a judge in Palm Beach court ordered her back into custody for breaking her parole and drinking, The Countess has issued a statement saying that those are false. “These reports are false. I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released. I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation. I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life,” the star’s rep told HollywoodLife.

The reports in question initially claimed that the 54-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star was ordered into custody for alleged probation violations at the Florida hearing, where the judge reportedly said that The Countess “wasn’t taking her probation seriously” after a failed sobriety test. However, Luann was then given a plea deal and a new set of probation terms, says TMZ, enabling her to escape jail time. Despite the new info, Luann was photographed in handcuffs at the hearing. HollywoodLife has reached out to Luann’s rep for further clarification on the court hearing, and have been in contact with police for official statement.

It’s been a tough battle towards sobriety for Luann, who has completed multiple stints in rehab. The reality star was arrested and charged with battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach in December 2017. Then, a year later, things escalated when charges were brought against her for allegedly attacking a police officer. The Countess was arrested on Dec. 24, 2018 for allegedly kicking the policeman in Palm Beach, Florida, and even threatening to kill him. Her charges included two misdemeanors, one for trespassing and another for disorderly intoxication. However, Luann was not convicted.

It was back in April that court documents revealed that the star had broken her probation restrictions. “Per her New York Probation Officer, [she had] an alcohol test conducted on 04/21/2019,” the docs obtained by Us read. “[Luann] admitted to drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago.”

Earlier this month, the reality star got incredibly honest about her struggles with sobriety in an EXCLUSIVE HollywoodLife interview. It can be “challenging,” the star told us, “Well, it’s a party atmosphere being on the show, and there’s a lot of alcohol around, which I’m okay with. I mean, because alcohol is everywhere. I’m in a hotel right now – alcohol I can get anytime I want, right? But it’s particularly challenging when there’s drama. You know?” she explained. We send Luann our best wishes as she continues her journey towards sobriety.