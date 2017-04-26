Kendall Jenner Shows Off Nipples In See Through White Swimsuit In Field Of Flowers

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s a day of the week that ends in ‘y’ and that means Kendall Jenner is flashing her nipples again. We’ve got the pic of her looking gorgeous in a field of wildflowers while wearing a see through white swimsuit.

Yowza! Kendall Jenner absolutely loves showing off her nipples and she was back at it again on Apr. 25, flashing her headlights in a sexy Instagram pic. In an artsy looking photo, she’s seen standing in a field full of yellow wildflowers in full bloom. We can’t see her gorgeous face as her hair has blown across it, but her long, lean model’s body definitely gives her away. Kenny is wearing a white one piece swimsuit that’s fairly sheer. It must have been a little cold out because her girls are at full salute, and it looks like she decided to go without her infamous nipple rings.

The 21-year-old has never been shy about flaunting her nips, as she showed them off in full display on Mar. 27 in her latest project for LOVE magazine. She rocked a sheer light pink bra but might as well have been wearing nothing, because we could see her boobs as clear as day. Kendall did look super cute with her hair up in retro Marilyn Monroe-like curls, but it was impossible not to look away from her basically bare chest. She also went braless in sheer shirts for her Kendall+Kylie brand DropOne. We doubt too many customers would be able to pull off her look without risking getting arrested, but more power to Kendall for her ongoing quest to free the nipple.

