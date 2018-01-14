Victoria Beckham Accused Of Using ‘Stick Thin’ Model & Promoting Eating Disorders — See Tweets

Fans are furious with designer Victoria Beckham about her new sunglasses campaign which features a model they call ‘anorexic-looking’! See the outraged tweets!

Victoria Beckham, 43, just came under a barrage of criticism from enraged fans who were outraged about a new sunglass campaign that used a model they described as “unhealthily skinny and gaunt.” While promoting her new eyewear collection, the former Spice Girl took to Twitter to share a photo of a model rocking some vintage frames. “Back to work! Start the year with new frames from the Spring Summer 2018 #VBEyewear collection inspired by 1970s retro classics and updated for a feathery-light, fresh and modern look,” she captioned the pictures. While sunglasses are one of those things that actually can be one-size-fits-all, Twitter was NOT happy by the casting choice for the campaign. People bashed Victoria for promoting eating disorders due to the model’s thin frame.

The woman in the campaign could be perfectly healthy and not be suffering from any sort of eating disorder, so accusing a model for what might very well be her natural size is also not a good look. But promoting highly unrealistic standards for what women’s bodies should look like is definitely a discussion that needs to be had — and tweeters are ready to call out those responsible. “Sorry to say victoria. You should know better in employing models that look unhealthy that skinny,” a Twitter user named Angela Carter-Begbie wrote. “Whether this model is naturally thin or not, you have chosen her. That is irresponsible and unworthy of so prominent a designer. Public feeling is not with you on this,” Twitter user Tony Balmforth noted.

Promoting an eyewear line could have been a great opportunity to use various models of all body types, so we can see where the frustration is coming from, especially considering Victoria said in 2011, “Models are thin. But I do take my position seriously and I wouldn’t want to use very skinny girls.” See some of the outraged responses to Victoria’s choice in model below:

Sorry to say victoria. You should know better in employing models that look unhealthy that skinny. — Angela Carter-Begbie (@Angela_C_Begbie) January 14, 2018

Whether this model is naturally thin or not, you have chosen her. That is irresponsible and unworthy of so prominent a designer. Public feeling is not with you on this. — Tony Balmforth (@tonybalmforth) January 14, 2018

I really think you need to address the issues that have arisen from your use of “anorexic” looking models. Please change the size of model you are using this is such an unhealthy and unrealistic example to impressionable young women out there. It’s time to change the narrative! — Rita (@ReetPetite1) January 14, 2018

Have to say I'm absolutely disgusted at the model used. This awful trend of stick thin models really needs to stop #health #VictoriaBeckham — Debra McLoughlin (@debmac181) January 14, 2018

I totally hear you, but teenagers soak up these adverts in Vogue etc, and then associate seize with beauty. I know a number of designers got together to decided that size 0 would not be allowed on runways! This should also apply to print media. — Sharon Peetz (@SharonPeetz) January 14, 2018

That model looks so dangerously thin, it prevented me from noticing what the advert was selling.. — Aozora (@aozora_aonami) January 14, 2018

We love you VB, but please use your global influence by using healthy looking women to advertise your products — Sharon Hanley (@sharonlhanley) January 14, 2018

Please remove this picture. I don't want my young nieces seeing this, and thinking it's how they should look. Unhealthily skinny, and gaunt. You need to be more aware of what you are posting, and the impact it has on your young and impressionable audience. — nige (@nigeltim) January 14, 2018

