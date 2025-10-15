Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating Now? Look Back at Her Dating History

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Business of

Kim Kardashian‘s personal life has been in the public eye for over a decade. Ever since formally introducing herself in 2007 with the debut episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim has made herself known as a prominent socialite and powerful businesswoman. Over the years, Kim has enjoyed incredibly joyful highs and endured devastating lows.

After more than six years of marriage and four children, Kim has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Kanye West, in February of 2021. The former power couple finally settled the matter with a finalized divorce in November of 2022. During the interim, Kim embarked on a nine-month relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

While the duo split in August of 2022, Kim learned something from the relationship. During an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians, she admitted she wanted an “age appropriate” boyfriend after dating the comedian, and added that she now has “age limits” in place.

So, is Kim dating anybody now? Take a look back at all her romantic relationships over the years.

Damon Thomas

Years before KUWTK even started filming, Kim’s first marriage played out quite unexpectedly. Kim eloped with music producer Damon Thomas in a secret Las Vegas wedding in 2000. At the time, Kim was only 19 years old. Between her family’s disapproval and alleged abuse from Damon, the marriage didn’t last long at all. Damon eventually filed for divorce in 2003, with the legal proceedings finalized in 2004.

Ray J

It wasn’t long after her divorce that Kim started dating singer Ray J. The pair met while Kim was working as Ray J’s sister, Brandy‘s, assistant. The pair dated on and off between 2005 and 2007, but circumstances got very difficult for the two after they split. In the time after their breakup, a sex tape that the former couple made leaked and was sold to Vivid Entertainment. Making the matter more precarious, the video leaked at the time that KUWTK debuted.

Nick Lachey

Following his divorce from Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey had a memorable date with Kim! Although Nick himself said in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that referring to Kim has his “ex” was “a little bit of a liberal use of the term,” he did share some insight from their date! The two went to see a movie in 2006, prior to Nick’s marriage to now-wife Vanessa Minillo, whom he wed in 2011. “I think we went on one date together,” he said. “She left about halfway through and went to the restroom, and then shockingly, there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater,” he revealed. “I think there were other things in play on our little rendezvous.”

Nick Cannon

As Kim’s star began to rise thanks in large part to KUWTK, she started dating former Nickelodeon star Nick Cannon. The pair only dated for a few months, but Nick opened up about their time together and the reason for their split, years later. “This was my issue. We talked about this tape,” he shared during a 2013 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“And she told me there was no tape. If she might have been honest with me, I might have tried to hold her down and be like ‘That was before me’ because she is a great girl. She’s actually one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet,” he continued. “But the fact that she lied and told me that there was no tape? And I still think she might have even had a part to play with [its release].”

Reggie Bush

Kim’s next beau was NFL star Reggie Bush, whom she dated on and off between 2007 and 2010. The two tried to make their relationship work as much as possible, but due to the demands of Reggie’s football career, and Kim’s continued success with KUWTK as well as new ventures, things fizzled out. But that didn’t stop rumors from swirling that Reggie was going to propose to Kim when they were together. The reality TV star, however, was quick to shut down rumors.

“A radio interviewer asked what I dreamed for in 2010 and I was hesitant and thinking about it and they said what about ring,” she wrote on her old blog. “I said yes, a Superbowl ring for Reggie. Then they said that if he gets a Superbowl ring, I get an engagement and I said ‘ok deal!'”

Miles Austin

After her relationship with Reggie, Kim had a short-lived romance with Miles Austin. The pair began dating during the summer of 2010. However, their romance fizzled by September of that year.

Shengo Deane

After her fling with Miles, Kim dated her bodyguard Shengo Deane! The pair were exactly serious, but the two allegedly shared a kiss. Shengo was Kim’s bodyguard during season five of KUWTK.

Gabriel Aubry

Kim had a few dates with Gabriel Aubry in late 2010, after the model split from his former partner Halle Berry. The were seen at a Los Angeles Lakers game during their short-lived courtship. But the two fizzled out soon after.

Kris Humphries

After some casual flings and dating around after Reggie, Kim seemed to finally find her everlasting love. Kim started dating Kris Humphries in December 2010. The former couple’s relationship was chronicled in the press as well as on KUWTK. After only six months of dating, Kris was ready to take his romance with Kim to the next level. The NBA star proposed to Kim on an episode of KUWTK with a stunning a 20.5-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring.

The two wed in August 2011, with the ceremony televised for viewers in an episode of KUWTK. Although the ceremony was positively stunning and the couple seemed so happy, Kim’s fairytale ending wasn’t meant to be with Kris. The couple’s marriage lasted a mere 72 days before Kim filed for divorce from Kris. In a May 2017 interview with Andy Cohen, Kim confessed that she knew her marriage wasn’t meant to last while she was on her honeymoon.

“At the time I didn’t even — I just thought, ‘Holy sh*t, I’m 30 years old. I better get this together; I better get married.’ I think a lot of girls do go through that — where they freak out and think they’re getting old and they have to figure it out,” she shared on Watch What Happens Live. “But I knew, like, [by the] honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.” Kim and Kris’s divorce was finalized in June 2013, in the midst of a newfound relationship.

Kanye West

After her highly publicized split from Kris, Kim started dating her longtime friend Kanye West in the spring of 2012. Kim and Kanye ran in the same social circles for years before taking their friendship to the next level. It wasn’t long after the pair started dating that they hit a major milestone in their relationship and in their individual lives. On June 15, 2013, just over one year after they officially started dating, Kim and Kanye welcomed their precious daughter, North West, into the world.

Four months later, Kanye proposed to Kim on her 33rd birthday, and the couple wed less than a year later in May 2014 in a romantic ceremony at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Fans absolute fawned over the photos of the couple’s lavish wedding, and friends and family alike were so excited to see Kim and Kanye’s life together flourish.

After their romantic Italian nuptials, Kim and Kanye continued to expand their family. In December 2015, the couple welcomed their second child, son Saint. But Kim struggled with intense health complications during both of her first pregnancies, citing pre-eclampsia. As such, Kim’s physicians advised against her getting pregnant again. Kim and Kanye’s third child, daughter Chicago, was welcomed into the world on January 15, 2018 via surrogate, as was Kim and Kanye’s fourth child, son Psalm, born on May 9, 2019.

Kim and Kanye’s marriage has been the subject of tremendous media attention. The couple, however, always maintained a united front. And Kim has been incredibly supportive of Kanye’s fashion and music career, while also being honest about some of the struggles they face as Kanye continues to deal with his bipolar disorder. But after four kids and six years of marriage, it seems that their romance might be coming to an end.

Reports circulated on January 5 that Kim and Kanye were practically heading for a divorce. “He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” a source told People. “He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon,” the source added of Kanye’s current state.

Just over one month after initial reports circulated that Kim and Kanye’s marriage was dissolving, news broke on February 19, 2021, that Kim reportedly filed for divorce. Kim requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s four children little ones — North, Saint, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 — per sources from TMZ. It also seems that the split has been “amicable” and neither Kim nor Kanye has contested the prenup they signed. It’s a devastating end to one of Hollywood’s most well-known couples.

Pete Davidson

Kim and Pete Davidson, now 29, struck up an unexpected romance in Oct. 2021 shortly after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. Her opening monologue was themed around her divorce from Ye, and she then shared an on-screen kiss with Pete during an Aladdin themed sketch where she played Princess Jasmine and he played Aladdin. Shortly after, the duo were seen holding hands on a visit to Knott’s Berry Farm just outside of Los Angeles! While the pair played it coy to start, they were spotted holding hands while visiting her mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home — also where they celebrated his 28th birthday.

Kim and Pete were seemingly inseparable in the months to come, taking their romance to New York (including several stops in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island for Italian food, of course), Los Angeles, multiple trips to the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and Australia. Pete even got several tattoos for his love, including an anagram reading KNSCP for her four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. He also got a burned-in branding reading “Kim” as well as tattoo that said, “my girl is a lawyer.” Although the pair seemed committed to making their long distance romance work when Pete began shooting a project in Australia — where Kim went to visit on July 16, 2022 — the pair called it quits just shy of three weeks later. The split occurred on the week of August 5, a source close to Kim confirmed to Hollywood Life.

Though the relationship had long been over, Kim indirectly addressed it during an October episode of The Kardashians in October of 2023. “I have age limits, guys,” she told “soccer mom” friends when the topic arose, per Daily Mail. “I need just a little bit more age appropriate. I need like 40s.”

She also expressed frustration with her married friends’ attitude towards her single status. “When you’re single and all your friends are married,” she explained, “it’s like you have desperation written on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone. I’m genuinely just okay being by myself for a minute, and the right situation will come my way.”

Odell Beckham Jr.

Multiple outlets reported that Kim and Odell Beckham Jr. starting dating in September 2023, and their rumored romance was short lived. They broke things off by April 2024, but there was no bad blood between the former pair.