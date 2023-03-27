Tom Brady Gushes Over Son Benjamin & Daughter Vivian Doing Coordinated Cartwheels: Watch

Tom Brady got some quality time in with his kids over the weekend. The retired seven-time Super Bowl Champion shared a sweet video of his kids, daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, doing some cartwheels on a lush grass lawn on his Instagram Story Sunday night, March 26. The sun was setting and painted the sky in gorgeous shades of red and yellow behind them.

In the video, Tom counted down his kids and a companion of theirs who then hopped into a running start into some impressive cartwheels. He captioned the video with a red heart emoji and a “100” emoji. Tom, 45, shares Vivian and Ben with his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. He also has a 15-year-old son named John “Jack” Edward Thomas, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Tom, who retired from the NFL after a record-breaking 23-year career in February, has been spending a great deal of time with his kids recently. Last month, he posted about a daddy-daughter ski trip with Vivian and before that, he was seen supporting her during a horseback riding lesson. He also took Vivian to make some artisan pizzas at Miami Slice in Miami, Fla. with David Beckham and his 11-year-old daughter, Harper.

Even before he retired, Tom said he was focused on being the best father possible amid his divorce from Gisele, which they announced in Oct. 2022 after months of reports of trouble in paradise. “I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be,” he noted on his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray in Nov. 2022.

Before the divorce was announced, the NFL star gushed about spending time with his kids. “I’m finding peace in other ways of life and just loving, you know, the time when my kids are getting a little bit older. And football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it’s a good time of year,” he explained on his podcast.

Just last month, Tom shared the same sentiment in regard to “finding peace in other ways of life” while on his podcast. “I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being,” he said on the Feb. 6 episode of the Let’s Go! podcast. “I’ll feel some different things, I’m sure, as things go along, but you know, I’m doing great.”