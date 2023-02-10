Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre Smile At Each Other On NYC Stroll Amidst Dating Rumors: Photos

Model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, and stand-up comedian Eric Andre, 39, kicked off Valentine’s Day weekend with a romantic walk in New York City ahead of a lunch date on Feb. 10. The Disenchantment star and Emily even matched with green-toned outfits while leaving her apartment in the Big Apple. Emrata looked as chic as ever with a multi-colored leather jacket, strapless crop top, and black trousers. She completed her date look with on-trend cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and black Converse sneakers.

Eric, for his part, sported a more casual ensemble that featured a green Nike hoodie, black sweatpants, and bright-yellow sneakers. The 39-year-old completed his look by adorably matching Emily with a pair of black sunglasses. Emily and Eric’s outing comes just two weeks after they were spotted on a romantic getaway in the Cayman Islands on Jan. 25 (see photos here). While cozying up to the Florida native, the My Body author was evens spotted leaning in for a big kiss!

Prior to that, the brunette bombshell and Eric were spotted on a date on Jan. 7. The adorable pair grabbed dinner at Japanese restaurant Sakagura in New York City , according to TMZ. In addition, Em and Eric reportedly had such a great time that they spent over three hours at the celebrity hot spot. That evening, the stylish mom-of-one rocked a sexy black dress complete with a winter coat, while Eric opted for a bright outfit that featured pink pants and a floral button-up.

Emily has recently been spotted on a plethora of dates with handsome men following her Sept. 2022 divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. Some of her recent suitors include artist Jack Greer, Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, and DJ Orazio Rispo. Despite the many public romantic outings with the men, Emily opened up about dating as a celebrity during the Jan. 25 episode of her High Low podcast. The Vogue cover model shared that the paparazzi have “screwed up” dating for her.

“Anytime I go on another date, everybody knows,” she told her listeners last month. “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing.” When Emily goes on one date with one man, another one of her suitors can see the date online and she admitted it’s not ideal. “So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks,” she noted.



Aside from her love life, Emily has been busy with her successful modeling career. On Jan. 27, the Gone Girl actress appeared in a chic floral top for a Viktor & Rolf campaign, and later on Feb. 2 she hit the Marc Jacobs runway in a new short bob hairstyle. If those looks weren’t sexy enough, the 31-year-old also took to Instagram and posed completely nude for fashion photographers The Morelli Brothers on Feb. 5.