Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Thong Bikini For New ‘Belfie’ As She Reflects On 2022

Free woman indeed! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share quite a view of her backside, along with a short reflection on the past year, on Monday, December 19. The eye-popping “belfie” showed the mom of four, 42, in a glass door reflection as she twisted around to snap her own thong-clad bottom. Kim wore her long, platinum blonde hair straight, and palm trees and jeweled ocean waters could be seen in the background. “Looking back at ‘22,” she captioned the cheeky pic, alongside a winking emoji for good measure.

Plenty of the reality icon’s 336 million followers were stunned by the revealing shot, and took to the comments section to react. “What a beaut!” wrote a fan, while another remarked simply, “iconic.” “SO HOT QUEEN,” gushed another. “Looks like it was a great year,” commented a follower alongside a row of flame emojis. With a following of hundreds of millions, there were the predictable mom shaming, body shaming, and age shaming comments, as well. Kim’s breathtaking photo, however, spoke for itself.

Her year was undoubtedly one for the books. After filing for divorce from Kanye West, 45, in February of 2021, the SKIMS beauty finalized her divorce from the rapper in November — walking away with 200K/month in child support. She also parted ways with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, in August after almost a year of dating. It didn’t help that throughout the last half of 2022, Kanye continuously kicked up controversy with anti-semitic statements, attacks on Kim’s family, and his infamous White Lives Matter stunt.

A source told us after her turbulent year, the mom of four is ready to move forward. “Kim is single and ready to mingle,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for an August 25 report. “She does not want to get locked into anything right now. Her feelings for Pete were so strong but she knows now that it was lust that she was driven by and not love. Love takes time and right now Kim doesn’t have the time to invest in anything serious. So, while she focuses on her billion-dollar empire, including the launching of her new ear pods brand, she is going to have fun. If this includes going on dates, so be it. But she is way too involved with her family and focused on herself right now to give away too much of this to anyone else.”