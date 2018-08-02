Kim Kardashian’s ‘Skinny’ Body Is Result Of Fat-Shaming: How ‘Cruel’ Attacks Motivated Her

Kim Kardashian’s new jaw-dropping skinny physique has everyone asking how she lost that much weight. But the real question is why she did it. Here’s what spurred her on!

It’s been more than a year since Kim Kardashian was fat-shamed after photos of her un-airbrushed bikini body and butt were splashed across newspapers and websites around the world. Fast-forward 15 months and the 37-year-old looks so thin that her sister Kendall Jenner called her “skinny” in a July 29 Instagram video. Now a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that Kim partly dropped the weight because of those “cruel” taunts about her beach body.

But, even though her sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, joked about Kim being “anorexic,” our source says the reality TV star dropped to 119 pounds the healthy way. The insider says, “Kim didn’t get super skinny by starving herself and she is nowhere near anorexic. She has been working hard and eating super clean for over a year. She’s very proud of herself for being so consistent. It has not been easy by any means, but looking this good is the best revenge on all the people that body-shamed her last year after those horrible pictures of her in Mexico on the beach in her bikini came out.”

It seems the comments hit home. The pal adds, “She was already struggling with her self-image at the time. She knew she wasn’t looking her best. But after those pictures came out all she could do was cry. The way people attacked her over her cellulite and called her fat was unbelievably cruel. She truly felt like the whole world was ganging up on her and fat-shaming her.”

Anyone would feel that way, but the Kardashian insider says Kim addressed the issue in a positive way and used it as fuel to get super fit and healthy. The person says, “At first she could hardly get out of bed she was so upset but ultimately it motivated her to get in the best shape of her life. In a twisted way she’s happy she got fat-shamed because it helped get her more motivated than she’s ever been and now she’s in the best shape of her life.”