Kim Kardashian Rocks Cheeky Thong Bodysuit & Over-The-Knee Boots For New Shoe Campaign

Kim Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did for the new Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign Edit. In the photo, the 41-year-old rocked a plunging black bodysuit with a thong bottom and over-the-knee, thigh-high boots.

Kim’s spaghetti-strap one-piece featured a low-cut underwire bralette while the back of the onesie was super cheeky revealing her bare butt and thighs. She styled her look with a pair of black suede over-the-knee, heeled boots that ended in the middle of her thighs. As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair slicked back and parted in the middle in a low ponytail with a sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Kim gushed about working with the brand, “I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti. This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s legacy and vision for the future. Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.”

The brand was just as excited to work with Kim, as the Head of Design, Edmundo Castillo, raved, “Kim embodies the woman I design for: She’s spirited and lives life on her own terms. Whether it’s with bright thigh-high boots, sandals that tie all the way up the leg or combat boots that are strong and genderless, it is my hope that women feel unstoppable in SW shoes.”