Kim Kardashian Rocks Cheeky Thong Bodysuit & Over-The-Knee Boots For New Shoe Campaign

Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she rocked a thong bodysuit with over-the-knee boots for a new Stuart Weitzman campaign.

September 20, 2022 1:02PM EDT
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Reality Star Kim Kardashian leaving her New York City hotel and then arrives at "Good Morning America". Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5487354 200922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian dons her favorite sexy ensemble ahead of a photoshoot in L.A. The reality star was seen rocking a black low cut jumper that hugged her slimmed down body and a pair of high heeled boots for the shoot. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Stuart Weitzman

Kim Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did for the new Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign Edit. In the photo, the 41-year-old rocked a plunging black bodysuit with a thong bottom and over-the-knee, thigh-high boots.

Kim Kardashian looked sexy in a thong bodysuit with over-the-knee heeled boots for a new Stuart Weitzman Campaign. (Stuart Weitzman)

Kim’s spaghetti-strap one-piece featured a low-cut underwire bralette while the back of the onesie was super cheeky revealing her bare butt and thighs. She styled her look with a pair of black suede over-the-knee, heeled boots that ended in the middle of her thighs. As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair slicked back and parted in the middle in a low ponytail with a sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Kim gushed about working with the brand, “I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti. This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s legacy and vision for the future. Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.”

The brand was just as excited to work with Kim, as the Head of Design, Edmundo Castillo, raved, “Kim embodies the woman I design for: She’s spirited and lives life on her own terms. Whether it’s with bright thigh-high boots, sandals that tie all the way up the leg or combat boots that are strong and genderless, it is my hope that women feel unstoppable in SW shoes.”

