Kim Kardashian Reveals Toned & Tan Legs In Newspaper Print Skirt With Sexy Slit — See Pics

Kim Kardashian headed to a Levi’s event in LA on June 11 when she rocked a seriously sexy newspaper print skirt with a plunging slit on the front, showing off her toned legs.

Kim Kardashian, 38, always makes a statement whenever she attends an event, and that’s exactly what she did when she arrived at a Levi’s event celebrating the brand’s collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC and the latest collection, Release 04 Denim. Kim looked gorgeous for the event in LA on June 11, when she opted to wear a high-waisted vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior Newspaper Print Asymmetrical Midi Skirt that was held together by a small gold button, cinching in her tiny waist. The midi skirt was completely wide open, as it featured a plunging slit that started all the way at the top of her hip, showing off the entire front of her bare leg. Tucked into her sexy skirt was a simple white scoop-neck tank top, while she accessorized with a pair of black Yeezy Season 8 Thong Sandals and a matching newspaper print Dior Saddle bag.

As for Kim’s glam, she opted to let her brand new bob down and parted in the middle in a super sleek and straight style, while her makeup consisted of a sultry smokey eye and a nude lip. Kim recently chopped off all of her hair on May 28. She debuted her brand new hair when she stepped out in a pair of high-waisted Yeezy sweatpants, a tiny skintight tan crop top and a pair of Yeezy Custom Mixed Patchwork Sneakers. Her hair was done by long-time hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who chopped off all of her long black hair to give her a sleek and straight cut that landed just ender her cheek bones. Before the cut, Kim had been rocking her hair down and parted in the middle, with loose beachy waves.

Kim’s skirt reminded us a lot of her recent outfits that featured a wrap skirt with a plunging slit on the front, just like this one. Just the other day, on June 10, Kim was out and about in LA when she opted to wear a high-waisted Kwaidan Editions Python Wrap Skirt that ended all the way at her ankles, but was slit all the way from the top of her hips, showing off her amazing legs. She highlighted her toned pins with the same pair of Yeezy Season 8 Thong Sandals, but in clear.

We’ve been loving Kim’s sexy looks lately and aside from these two outfits, she recently rocked the same bodysuit she did on June 10, when she was out in LA on June 7. She went completely braless under the shiny taupe bodysuit which was low-cut on the side, showing off major sideboob, and tucked it into a pair of high-waist tan metallic Balenciaga Casual Pants. Kim accessorized her outfit with a black Chanel Vanity Box Bag and her new favorite pair of clear Yeezy Season 8 Thong Sandals.