Kim Kardashian Rocks Slim Sheer Bodysuit Without A Bra & Skirt Split To Her Thigh For Sexy Look

Kim Kardashian just did something we haven’t seen in awhile — she repeated an outfit! The ‘KUWTK’ star recycled a skintight bodysuit from last week, but reinvented the look with a snakeskin print skirt.

Don’t worry Lizzie McGuire, you’re not the only one — Kim Kardashian, 38, is an outfit repeater. Well, to a degree. The KKW Beauty owner was photographed in a nude and braless bodysuit on June 10, rocking the same figure-hugging piece that she wore to grab lunch with sister Khloe, 34, in Encino, Los Angeles on June 7. But she didn’t recycle the pair of Balenciaga skinny jeans from that sister date. For Monday’s outing, Kim paired the bodysuit with a snakeskin print skirt that featured a sexy slit that ran up to her thigh — you can see the whole outfit, here.

But — plot twist — that scaly skirt was actually seen on Kim during a family dinner in March 2019! Even celebrities reuse pieces from their closets, and we’re now sighing in relief. Kim just did the age-old trick of mixing and matching different pieces, so that it’s not too obvious you’ve worn that top or pants for the 10th time in a row or so.

Kim not only kicked off the week with a braless, snakeskin look, but also got her Monday going by revealing the first closeup photo of Psalm West! Kim and Kanye West’s fourth child was welcomed via surrogate on May 9, and fans were excited to finally see the face of the fourth addition to the family. Kim had previously teased that Psalm is almost identical to her one-year-old daughter, Chicago West, and we saw what she meant!

Kim Kardashian wore the same bodysuit (as seen here) on June 7, 2019. (SplashNews)

Over the weekend, Kim had a special milestone to celebrate — Kanye’s 42nd birthday! The rapper turned 42 on June 8, and Kim took to her Instagram to share a screenshot from their FaceTime call and a sweet message: “Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!”