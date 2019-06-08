Kim Kardashian Goes Braless In Skintight Bodysuit For Lunch Date With Khloe

No bra and a nude color palette — Kim Kardashian’s lunch date outfit was au naturel on June 7. She was seen in the same bodysuit for her unexpected reunion with Wendy Williams!

Kim Kardashian, 38, is the queen of the neutral outfit, as she proved yet again while grabbing lunch with sister Khloe, 34, at Emilil’s Trattoria restaurant in Encino, Los Angeles on June 7. She paired a steely bodysuit with sandy Balenciaga skinny pants that retail for $640, completing the look with transparent heels and a dainty coffee-colored handbag. The outfit overall emphasized Kim’s beautiful curves, and she looked even more like her KKW Beauty perfume bottle since there wasn’t a bra underneath the formfitting bodysuit!

Earlier that day, Kim was wearing the same bodysuit in a surprise video with Wendy Williams, 54! Kim helped the talk show host nail the perfect hair flip as seen in Wendy’s Instagram video, even though the KKW Beauty owner had long been the brunt of disses during multiple “Hot Topics” segments over the years on The Wendy Williams Show. With Wendy on her side and a sizzling outfit, it was a good Friday for Kim.

Kim was also seen in a nude-on-nude outfit — that time, a nude bandeau and bikini bottoms — for an exciting announcement on Friday. “My ultimate body perfecting secret is launching to @kkwbeauty on 06.21.19 ✨,” Kim captioned her nude bikini photo shoot on Instagram, and asked, “Can you guys guess what it is?” The top three guesses in the cosmetic mogul’s comments section were body makeup, shape wear or a tanning product!

Kim has also been making headlines as more scenes from Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians unfold! She made mom Kris Jenner, 63, tear up after suggesting that she and husband Kanye West, 42, take over hosting duties for the annual family Christmas Eve party in the upcoming June 9 episode. She also panicked in the same episode after the hamster belonging to her daughter North West, 5, unexpectedly passed away. It has been a whirlwind of emotions, cosmetic endeavors, and inspirational outfits for the KarJenner family — per usual!