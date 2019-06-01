KarJenner Sisters’ Sexiest Summer Looks: Mini Dresses, Crop Tops & More

It’s summertime and you know the Kardashian-Jenner sisters always bring their style A-game. From skintight minis to sexy crop tops, the KarJenner ladies turn up the heat with every single summer look.

The awards for the hottest summer outfits definitely go to the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. The KarJenner girls are always taking their style to new heights, but especially in the summer. These sisters slay all summer long. Over the years, they’ve rocked so many sensational looks during the hotter months. No matter what these fierce ladies decide to wear in the summer, they always kill it.

The KarJenners are all about mini dresses in the summer. Kim Kardashian, 38, sizzled in a skintight pink metallic dress for Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party in Aug. 2018. The custom dress by Yeezy hugged all of Kim’s sexy curves. That same month, she rocked a similar skintight pink mini dress for the What Goes Around Comes Around party. Kendall Jenner, 23, loves to show off her long legs in mini dresses. During the summers of 2017 and 2018, Kendall dazzled in gorgeous floral mini dresses.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, has turned up the heat in a variety of sexy swimsuits over the years, including black bikinis and one-piece bathing suits. When Kourtney wants to hit the beach, she wants to look good. When she’s not having fun in the sun during the summer, Kourtney has wowed in sexy plunging dresses for major events and more.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is all about switching things up in the summer with her looks. She can channel the genie in one sequined outfit and then rock a bright orange dress the next day. Kylie always keeps things hot in the summer. From plunging orange dresses to crop tops and matching skirts, Kylie always gives us the summer fashion inspiration we all want and need.