Rihanna Admits She Still Doesn’t Know When New Album Will Come Out & Reveals Why It’s Taking So Long

Rihanna may not have an answer for fans — and even interviewer Sarah Paulson — who are demanding to know the release date of her ninth studio album. At least she promises it’s a ‘really fun one.’

Rihanna’s mentions and comments section have basically been an echo chamber for one question: “Where’s R9?” That’s the nickname RiRi’s Navy has given to the pop star’s ninth studio album, and she finally addressed the demand in a chat with Ocean’s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson, 44, for the Summer 2019 issue of Interview magazine. “It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now,” the Interview cover star told Sarah, who also inquired about the album’s release date. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out.”

But Rihanna does want the album to come out, like everyone else — even if she has to juggle CEO duties between her cosmetics empire, lingerie company and recently launched Fenty luxury label. “I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out,’” she added during the interview. Still, that didn’t exactly answer Sarah’s (and our) question — when is the album coming out, exactly? “I wish I knew,” Rihanna admitted, after her co-star prodded again. “I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month.” Well, we’re making progress!

If you’re wondering why three years and a half have passed since Anti hit our playlists, Rihanna blamed the delay on not having a sleep pattern. “It’s the reason why an album isn’t being spat out like it used to,” she explained to Sarah. “I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.”

#Rihanna is in the studio ok…STOP ASKING! 😩(Where’s the album though?) pic.twitter.com/KDmRjj0Rqh — Power 106 (@Power106LA) June 2, 2019

Luckily, Rihanna was seen inside a recording studio as recently as June 1. She even poked fun at the demand for her latest record, cheekily captioning the studio clip, “Behind the scenes of ‘Where’s the album?’ 5:40 a.m.” Reading between the lines here — we better lay off the pressure. That’s what a source close to the “Work” singer told us, anyways. “Rihanna can’t wait to release more new music, but she feels most creative when she is not feeling pressured or stressed out,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Oct. 2018.