Chris Brown & Lil Dicky Switch Bodies In Epic ‘Freaky Friday’ Music Video & Kendall Jenner Cameos
Chris Brown and Lil Dicky parody the iconic ‘Freaky Friday’ movie in their new music video, but it’s Kendall Jenner who steals the show. WATCH!
Lil Dicky, 30, wakes up in Chris Brown‘s body in their hilarious new video for “Freaky Friday,” and it’s everything. Did we mention that Kendall Jenner, 22, DJ Khaled, 42, and Ed Sheeran, 26, make appearances? Watch the epic new visual above!
The plot is simple enough, with Dicky and Chris, 28, going through a day in the life of each other, but it’s the surprise ending, which has Chris switching with a particular supermodel, that really gets us. So, so good.
Fans are already obsessed with the fun video. “Hahahaha lol those last 30 seconds caught me off guard,” one commented on YouTube. “Lol this was equally weird as f*ck and awesome as f*ck,” another declared. Same!
TOMORROW I AM PUTTING OUT THE BEST WORK OF MY LIFE. THE BEST MUSIC VIDEO YOU’VE EVER SEEN. THE SONG IS A SMASH. THIS IS WHAT WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR. I WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Dickheads, this is our time to shine. It’s all led to this. See you tomorrow.
first single. omg. video link in bio. please blow it up!!
Check out some of Dick-as-Chris’ verse on “Freaky Friday,” which includes a Kanye West reference and a mention of Royalty Brown:
I woke up Chris Breezy, oh my god I’m the man (oh shit)
I’m so fly and I can dance (whoa, whoa shit)
There’s tattoos on my neck (oh, ohhh)
I just FaceTimed Kanye (blip, blip)
I told him I’m his biggest fan yeah (yeah)
Got all these hoes in my DM (yeah, I do)
Holy shit, I got a kid (oh!)
Ohh, I can sing so well