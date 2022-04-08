Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones

Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!

Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.

While he has enjoyed major success in his career, Chris has managed to find fortune in his personal life as well, even after being accused of assault by various women, including former girlfriends Rihanna and Karrueche Tran. The “Don’t Wake Me Up” singer just confirmed he is the father of a sweet baby girl born three months ago. The artist is now the proud papa of three kids from three different women. Find out all about Chris’ big brood here!

Royalty

Chris welcomed his first child, daughter Royalty, with his girlfriend at the time Nia Guzman on May 27, 2014. During the pandemic, it was reported Chris and Nia weren’t taking any chances when it comes to Royalty’s health. “Royalty’s health and safety are the number one priority at all times,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Chris and Nia aren’t taking any chances when it comes to protecting their daughter. They don’t allow her to come into contact with anyone other than their own family members and she doesn’t even leave any of their homes to go out in public. But Royalty isn’t missing out and they keep her plenty busy with lots of arts and crafts projects, and games. She loves to go swimming, and of course the TikTok dances Royalty loves to do.”

Aeko

On November 20, 2019, Chris and Ammika Harris gave birth to their son Aeko. Despite Ammika and Aeko living in Germany, Chris makes sure to see his only son as often as he can and spoil him as well. Talking to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2021, an insider said, “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance. He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc.” The source added, “Chris is always sending little gifts and he can’t believe Aeko’s going to be two-years-old already. He can’t wait to continue seeing his little boy grow up.”

Another insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “It was so important to Chris to [spend] bonding time with his son since he just had a birthday last month and now the holiday season is upon us. Chris is having the time of his life in London with Aeko. He can’t believe how much he looks like him.”

Lovely

After all the rumors about Chris being the father of Diamond Brown‘s baby girl, Lovely, the singer finally confirmed the news on April 8 by sharing a sweet photo of the tot with a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. Diamond, who was first linked with Chris all the way back in June 2019, had yet to reveal the identity of Lovely’s father.

Back in September, Diamond first revealed her pregnancy with a stunning photo album of her growing belly. “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is,” she wrote alongside the pics. Fans immediately speculated Chris was the father, as one wrote in the comments sections, “baby breezy is almost here,” and another posted, “Young CB coming soon.”