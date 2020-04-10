How Chris Brown & Nia Guzman Are Protecting Daughter Royalty, 5, While Co-Parenting During Quarantine

Royalty Brown is taking over TikTok with her adorable dances. But that’s not the only thing keeping the five-year-old busy during isolation.

Chris Brown, 30, and Nia Guzman, 36, share custody of their daughter Royalty Brown, 5, and when it comes to her health and happiness during the COVID-19 pandemic they “aren’t taking any chances.” A source close to the Indigo singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY all about the extra precautions the co-parents are taking to keep their precious girl safe and happy during this scary time.

“Royalty’s health and safety are the number one priority at all times,” the source told HL. “Chris and Nia aren’t taking any chances when it comes to protecting their daughter. They don’t allow her to come into contact with anyone other than their own family members and she doesn’t even leave any of their homes to go out in public. But Royalty isn’t missing out and they keep her plenty busy with lots of arts and crafts projects, and games. She loves to go swimming, and of course the TikTok dances Royalty loves to do.”

Royalty is already proving she has what it takes to be a top TikTok star. But according to a second source she’s also been keeping busy playing with her favorite new toy — Neonate Babies. “One thing that is occupying Royalty’s time is her love for dolls,” a friend of the Brown family told HL. “She is obsessed with these toys called Neonate Babies, she has a huge collection and she is just enjoying playing and being a kid and for the most part she is with Nia but everyone is spending time with her when they can. Everyone is abiding by all the rules and dealing with it the best they can. Royalty is rambunctious and a handful, but they wouldn’t want it any other way because she is a real good kid.”

Royalty has also been spending her time modeling for her dad’s clothing line Black Pyramid. On April 7 Chris shared a photo of his beautiful daughter wearing her Black Pyramid clothing, including a mask that covered the bottom half of her face. If Royalty does venture out in public she’s well prepared to follow the CDC’s recommendation to wear face protection during the coronavirus.