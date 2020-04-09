Chris Brown Laughs As His Mom Tries To Keep Up With His Daughter Royalty Doing TikTok Dances

Royalty Brown is totally keeping us entertained during quarantine! The five-year-old was practicing TikTok dances with her grandma, and it made her dad Chris Brown crack up!

Royalty Brown, 5, has proved she’s got the moves, and totally inherited dad Chris Brown’s dance genes! The R&B hitmaker’s daughter has been keeping busy during the coronavirus lockdown with countless Tik Tok videos. This time, she took to the popular app to dance with her grandma Joyce Hawkins. Proud dad Chris loves watching his mini-me groove, and posted a video to Instagram on April 9 which displayed his phone screen as he scrolled through Tik Tok, and watched little Royalty show off her moves. Joyce stood in the background trying to follow along, but was a beat behind Royalty. “mom what are u doing??” Chris captioned the clip with a series of laugh crying emojis.

Fans were quick to comment on the video, which showed the adorable grandma-granddaughter duo trying to pass the time while in quarantine. “It look like royalty woke her up from a nap and she just doing whatever she does lol,” one fan wrote, while another noted, “it’s your turn to make tik toks with her.” Royalty looked just like her dad in the video, as she rocked hair braids and a tie-dye sweater while making adorable facial expressions as she danced.

This isn’t the first time (and probably won’t be the last) that Royalty shows us her moves! On April 8, she took on the latest TikTok dance challenge, the “Tooside Slide.” The dance goes with Drake’s new song of the same name, and Chris posted a video of Royalty showing off her version on Instagram. Royalty took things a step further, too, by singing the song’s lyrics while doing the dance.

“She’s so dope,” Chris captioned the video, along with various emojis, including a red heart and laughing crying face. He also tagged Drake to make sure the rapper saw Royalty’s skills, and Drake took notice! He re-posted the video on his Instagram story to make sure Chris knew that he was watching, and was clearly impressed. Chris and Drake have quite a long history, but luckily they’ve been able to put any drama in the past so we could be blessed with this incredible video of Royalty!