Cheetah Girls’ Raven-Symone & Kiely Williams End Feud On IG Live: ‘I’d Never Try To Hurt You’

Raven-Symone & Kiely Williams have squashed their beef with one another only days after a wild accusation between them flew.

Quarantine is bringing some of our favorite celeb frenemies back together and we are here for it! Former Cheetah Girls stars Raven-Symone, 34, and Kiely Williams, 33, ended their feud during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday, April 9. Kiely was accused by many fans last month of being the one that “threatened to out” her after a clip resurfaced of Raven on The View where she talked about how she almost got arrested after clashing with someone while filming The Cheetah Girls 2. “What made me do this was because I woke up this morning and everybody was saying that I threatened to ‘out’ Raven and I don’t know where that came from,” Kiely said in an Instagram Live video posted on March 29. “So I was like, ‘Let me get on Instagram Live ’cause I’ve never done this before and tell everybody that I didn’t.”

The issues between them went further than that during their IG chat as they both cleared the air with one another about what happened in the past. “Because of you I get to talk to you and heal a wound from that time period when we were younger that I probably wouldn’t get to do if I didn’t understand that you know what, you like to shake s**t up,” Raven told Kiely. “Yeah, I’m a fire starter, for sure. It’s an acquired taste,” Kiely then admitted.

Kiely then asked Raven why she didn’t participate in the third Cheetah Girl movie. “The cliquish way that there was during that movie made me feel excluded from my original team,” Raven explained. “Not that it was strong to begin with, but I felt excluded… we have other things that just led up to that moment that just were weird, personal outside of business.”

“I would never try to hurt you on purpose,” Kiely told Raven which she appreciated. “Well, I appreciate that, sweetheart, and I release any pain towards you that I have, and I cancel, clear and delete it.”