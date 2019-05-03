Chris Brown Gushes Over Rihanna Dressed In Lingerie On Instagram: ‘Keep Rising Queen’

Chris Brown is all of us! The singer took to Instagram to obsess over Rihanna’s sexy new post & plead for new music.

Rihanna, 31, is about to break the internet, and Chris Brown is more than fine with that. The 29-year-old R&B star caught wind of Riri’s latest lingerie photo, and left a comment below the pic showing just how smitten he was with the snapshot. “BOUGHT TO BREAK DA INTERNET. KEEP RISING QUEEN,” the singer said below the pic. Then, he left yet another comment begging for her to release new music “MUSIC SOON PLEASE.” Breezy pleaded. It looks like fans aren’t the only ones in need of new tunes from the Grammy-winning singer.

Fans instantly freaked after seeing Chris show some love for his ex-girlfriend. “YASSSSSSSSS!!!!!! THIS JUST MADE ME SCREAMMMMMMM,” one fan wrote below the comment. “I love how he still supports her 😭,” another said. “Man true love never dies FR!,” a third fan wrote. It looks like everyone, including Chris, has been dying for a new record from Riri! “Lmao Chris wants the music too 😭😭😂👏🏾 ❤️❤️,” one person insisted.

In the gorgeous photo, Rihanna repped her Savage x Fenty lingerie line by being her own model. The songstress donned an all white daisy lace ensemble that left little to the imagination. It featured a lace bustier top with tiny straps and push-up cups, along with thin white lace undies that appear to have a thong backside. RiRi even added a pair of lace-top thigh high white stockings to her ensemble to spice things up. The songstress is truly her own best form of advertising!

As Chris moves on with his new lady, model Indyamarie, it’s sweet to see he’s still got love for his ex. These two superstars are clearly still friends despite splitting back in 2013, and fans are loving that.