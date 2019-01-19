Jen Harley ‘Jealous’ Of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Sammi: He Put ‘Jersey Shore’ Love On ‘A Pedestal’

Jen Harley has been upset over Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s deep love for his ex, Sammi Giancola, for a long time, and she feels he never really moved on from the old relationship, even after he started dating her.

Jen Harley, 31, is not too thrilled about Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s deep, never-ending love for ex Sammi Giancola, 31, and she feels it brought out a lot of negativity within their relationship. “Jen always knew deep down that Ronnie hadn’t truly moved on from his breakup with Sammi,” a source close to Jen EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jen didn’t want to believe it so she chose to not think about it, and was in denial for a long time. But those feelings came out in other ways which played themselves out in fits of anger or rage at times.”

That turmoil between Jen and Ronnie has definitely made headlines throughout their romance. From arguments that led to accusations of alleged abuse, to the recent potential of a rough custody battle over their nine-month-old daughter, Ariana, the former lovebirds have certainly had more than one rocky moment. Their on-again, off-again relationship started in 2017 and ended at the end of Dec. 2018, and now that Ronnie is reportedly still pining over Sammi, we can see how that would leave little hope for a reconciliation.

“Jen was always extremely jealous knowing she could never live up to the way Ronnie put Sammi on a pedestal,” the source continued. “Part of her believed having Ariana would change things and somehow make Ronnie love her more by starting a family together, but when it didn’t, sadly they began fighting worse than ever before.”

Ronnie and Sammi dated from 2009 until 2014, and their romance was heavily documented on the original Jersey Shore series. Sammi chose not to join the spinoff show, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, stating that she’s happy now and has moved on from the drama.