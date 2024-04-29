Kim Kardashian Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover at Charity Event: Photos

Kim Kardashian revealed that she had dyed her hair a platinum blonde color when she attended the 2024 Lo Maximo Awards and Fundraising gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27. The reality star, 43, looked gorgeous as she debuted her new hair makeover in a bun at the event from Homeboy Industries. She posed for a bunch of photos, with her new hair color on display, with a lock down the side of her face.

Aside from her new platinum blonde hair color, Kim also accessorized with a large set of dangling earrings. She also sported a large, black fur coat over her outfit for the outing. She could also be seen wearing black tights and matching heels in other angles that captured her look. She was absolutely stunning at the award show and gala.

Kim’s new look came just two days after she joined Vice President Kamala Harris for a White House roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform in Washington D.C. on Thursday, April 25. As she attended the discussion, she also shared a selfie of herself in front of the White House, showing that at the time, she still had her dark hair color. “Can’t wait to share all about the second chances event today at the White House,” the reality star wrote on her Instagram Story. “Thank you, Madame Vice President.”

The vice president also reportedly thanked the American Horror Story actress for sharing her platform to help others. “I want to thank Kim for your advocacy and for using your platform in a way that has really lifted up the importance of talking about and being dedicated to second chances,” she said.

Kim’s new look was revealed just over a week before the 2024 Met Gala. While it’s not clear if the SKIMS founder has something in mind for the star-studded event, she has regularly attended the Costume Institute benefit, and she always has eye-catching looks.