Queen Elizabeth II Death Hoax: People Freak After #RIPQueenElizabeth Starts Trending On Twitter

A shocking death hoax about Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter led to a concerning hashtag on Jan. 5 and it caused many users to freak out about the royal’s well-being.

Eek. It looks like Queen Elizabeth II, 92, of England, is the latest celebrity to be the victim of a disturbing death hoax and it left fans in a chaotic frenzy. After the shocking hashtag, #RIPQueenElizabeth started trending on Twitter on Jan. 5, users couldn’t help but tweet out words of concern and questions about the royal’s well being. Fortunately, it seems like the Queen is still in good health but the joke quickly got out of hand when many really believed she had passed.

The hashtag that caused others to wonder whether or not the Queen was still alive, was initially started as a joke because back in Dec. a Reddit user with the handle, beefy_cabbage, playfully predicted that she would pass away on Jan. 5. Although the account and prediction, which received 50,000 upvotes and 7,000 comments, according to Sputnik, was deleted shortly after it went public, users couldn’t help but share the hashtag in case it came true. Since the original Reddit prediction post had no context, some even believed the original poster had inside information about the Queen’s future demise.

“WHY IS RIP QUEEN ELIZABETH TRENDING I HATE ALL YALL,” one Twitter user asked after the hashtag started trending. “Queen Elizabeth was a great queen of England, through good times and bad, and with her passing comes a time of mourning for the whole world. # ripqueenelizabeth,” another user posted, without indicating whether or not he was joking. Others passed around what appeared to be pics of a fake CNN and BBC headlines about the Queen’s alleged death.

Okay so on r/me_irl, u/beefy_cabbage uploaded this with no context. This sparked memes about the queen dying, the queen being u/beefy_cabbage and revealing a suicide plan, conspiracy theories, and that MI6 is now browsing Reddit looking for threats pic.twitter.com/jXVrqPKViT — меган (@15FandomsCountn) January 3, 2019

Despite the headline-making hashtag and reactions, there’s been no official response from the royals yet. Since they don’t usually comment on rumors and/or internet pranks, we highly doubt they’ll have anything to say about this one!

We’re glad to know the hashtag about Queen Elizabeth was nothing more than a hoax and we continue to wish the lovely royal many more years of health and happiness!