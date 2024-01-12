Callum Turner: 5 Things to Know About the Actor Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating

Callum Turner, 33, is a British actor and model with an impressive resume. And according to a new report, he’s now also dating Barbie actress and Grammy winning songstress Dua Lipa, 28. Page Six reported on January 11, 2024, that the pair were spotted dancing at an afterparty in Los Angeles on January 10 following the premiere of Callum’s Masters of The Air. A source reportedly confirmed to the outlet that they are dating. “It’s new, but they’re mad about each other,” the insider divulged to the outlet.

The source also explained why Dua was by his side for the big event. “She was at the premiere to support him,” they reportedly said. Amid the rumored new romance, here are five things to know about Callum.

He Started His Career as a Model

Callum, a Chelsea, London native, began his career as a professional model back in 2010. According to his Wikipedia page, he represented brands including Reebok and Next before launching a career in acting. In 2011, he became the face of a Burberry campaign, appearing alongside fellow British actors Eddie Redmayne and Emma Watson.

In fact, he recently shared that when he worked as a model in Japan, he adhered to a strict diet that earned him a bizarre nickname — “Maguro man.” “It means tuna man!” he explained in a January 2024 interview with the Independent. “I had this one sushi place I went to everyday, I’d walk in and the chef would say, ‘maguro man’, because all I’d have for lunch is six pieces of tuna.”

He also explained why he took to the strict diet. “I had to lose loads of weight,” he confessed. “It was hard, but I did it. I can be very militant with my mind.”

He’s Appeared in Major Studio Films

Callum has no problem matching Dua’s high-profile gig in the Barbie movie — he’s appeared in dozens of distinguished projects as well. Among them are the George Clooney-directed The Boys in the Boat (2023,) Emma (2020) alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) alongside Eddie Redmayne, and many more.

Callum also has a solid career in TV. Most recently, he appeared in Masters of the Air, and in 2016, he co-starred in a TV version of War & Peace.

He’s Been Open About His Past as an ‘Addict’

Callum opened up about his past addiction to marijuana in an extremely candid 2020 interview. “I was a big stoner,” he told the Independent at the time. “I used to smoke so much weed. I was dealing with a depression or a frustration, and not having the understanding or the tools to deal with how I felt, so I self-medicated for too long.”

He elaborated, admitted that he’d lost years of his life to the habit. “I was acting, doing films, and smoking weed every day,” he told the outlet. “I never smoked on set but as soon as I got home, I was like a real addict. I definitely missed four years of my life.”

He also explained how he stopped his weed habit with a “compassion and love” for himself, along with a strong “determination to change and not miss my life.”

He Dated Actress Vanessa Kirby

Though Callum seems to have kept his personal life close to the vest, he did have a long-term romance with Napoleon and The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby. According to the UK Sun, the duo dated for four years and split in 2020. Sources told the outlet that the British actors fizzled out due to long periods apart during filming.

He’s a Former Athlete Who Left School at 16

Callum admitted that he liked school, but only its social aspects. He told the Independent in 2020 that he ultimately dropped out at 16 because at the time, he had athletic aspirations, opting instead to play for a semi pro football team. “I was naughty, but within reason,” he said of his time as a student. “I wasn’t mean, but I was a bit of a class clown. I was in all the lowest sets, but not because I couldn’t do it – because I didn’t want to do it.”

Of his time as an athlete, he said, “They gave us a tiny bit of money to play. At the time I thought I was like a multi-millionaire – ‘Only done a week, killing it!’”

Ultimately, he didn’t continue on that path. “I’m not a professional athlete,” he confessed. “Very simple. I was incredibly dedicated, I just wasn’t a footballer.” He also admitted to deep disappointment, saying it took him “about nine years” to accept he wouldn’t be a pro football player.