‘Masters of the Air’: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Apple TV+ Series Starring Austin Butler

Austin Butler’s career has reached new heights! The Elvis star is now leading a new miniseries titled Masters of the Air, portraying a World War II pilot Major Gale “Buck” Cleven, and the trailer unveils a dramatic and heart-pounding storyline. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Austin Butler’s newest miniseries.

What Is ‘Masters of the Air’ About?

The nine-episode miniseries is a war drama based on the book of the same name. The plot follows the U.S. Air Forces’ 100th Bombardment Group, a.k.a the “Bloody Hundredth,” while they manage bombs over Germany during World War II. The airmen must combat the freezing temperatures, lack of oxygen and frightening perils while flying fighter planes above the war-stricken region, all the while trying to end the war.

The show also explores the psychological perspective of the pilots, and the heavy toll the war took on them.

Executively produced by big-league names such as Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, Masters of the Air is expected to receive high reviews for its raw depiction of the airmen.

Production began in 2021, but was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Will ‘Masters of the Air’ be Released?

The official release date is set for January 26, 2024 and will stream on Apple TV+.

Who Else Is in the ‘Masters of the Air’ Cast?

Apart from Austin, the cast includes several well-known and up-and-coming actors: Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, Ncuti Gatwa, Josh Bolt and Kai Alexander.

‘Masters of the Air’ Trailer

The trailer — which dropped in November 2023 — starts with Austin’s dramatic line, “Let’s rack ‘em up and knock ‘em down. When you look at it, you don’t pay any attention to what’s really going on. It’s kind of beautiful.”

The clip then reveals the dark night sky with bright explosions as the “Bloody Hundredth” pilots watch from the ground. The trailer then unravels an emotional montage of the pilots’ experiences.

“We came from every corner of the country with a common purpose — to bring the war to Hitler’s doorstep,” another pilot is heard saying.