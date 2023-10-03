Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s Relationship Timeline: All About Their Romance

Image Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt has been rumored to be dating Ines de Ramon since November 2022.

The actor and jewelry designer have been spotted together on quite a few occasions since rumors started bubbling up.

Despite reportedly dating for nearly a year, a new report claims that Brad hasn’t introduced Ines to his children.

Brad Pitt’s love life has long been a popular topic amongst his fans. Throughout the 90s, he had a series of high-profile romances, including with Gwyneth Paltrow. He was briefly married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 until 2005. After that, he dated Angelina Jolie for 9 years, before getting married in 2014. The pair were affectionately nicknamed “Brangelina,” but they split up in 2019.

Most recently, Brad has been romantically linked with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon. While neither of them has spoken publicly about their relationship, they have been seen together on a few occasions, and there have been many reports about their relationship. Look back on Brad and Ines’ relationship here!

Ines and Her Husband Paul Wesley Split: September 2022

Before she was connected to Brad, Ines was married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The pair were wed from 2019 until they separated in 2022. While it wasn’t reported that they’d separated until September, a statement from their rep at the time indicated that they’d actually split months before.

Brad and Ines Seen at Bono Concert: November 2022

Two months after it was revealed that Ines and Paul had broken up, Brad was seen attending a Bono concert with Ines in November 2022. While the two stood close to each other at the U2 frontman’s LA show, they were also seen hugging as they met up with some fellow A-list stars.

Shortly after they were seen, different reports indicated that Ines and the Fight Club star had been dating for some time. Other insiders said that Brad was “really into” her, according to People.

Brad Celebrates His Birthday With Ines: December 2022

After being seen at the Bono concert, the pair were spotted for a date night, celebrating Brad’s 59th birthday on December 18. The two were seen walking from a car for a night out on the town, and it seemed like they had a great time together.

Brad and Ines Ring In the New Year in Mexico: January 2023

Just weeks after celebrating Brad’s birthday, the two were seen kicking off the new year with a vacation to Cabo. They had New Year’s Eve celebrations on their vacation. The two were seen sunbathing as they relaxed by the pool with some sweet rest and relaxation to start 2023 off on the right foot.

Brad Is “Smitten” With Ines: January 2023

After the couple’s Mexico vacation, a source close to Brad revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that he was really into her, because of how smart she was, but also her enjoyment of adventure. The insider said that he really enjoyed speaking to her about fashion and style. “Brad is smitten with Ines and always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible,” they said. “It’s too early to tell where things might go between them, and he knows she just got out a marriage, but he appreciates having her by his side. She’s a very uplifting energy.”

Ines Is Seen With Flowers On Valentine’s Day: February 2023

While it’s not clear if Brad and Ines did anything together on Valentine’s Day, the Anita Ko vice president was seen walking with a gigantic bouquet of flowers as she left work. She had a huge smile on her face as she carried the beautiful arrangement.

Paul Wesley Files for Divorce From Ines: February 2023

After their separation was announced in September, Paul filed paperwork to divorce Ines on February 17, 2023. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, and he requested that their assets and property be sorted at a later date.

Brad and Ines Dine Together in Paris: February 2023

Shortly after Paul filed for divorce, Brad and Ines were spotted enjoying a romantic evening in the City of Light on February 25, 2023. The two were dressed in chic outfits as they enjoyed a delicious meal at Fouquet’s on Champs-Élysées.

Ines Wears a “B” Necklace: June 2023

While Brad is one of the most famous actors in the world, he has kept his rumored relationship with Ines very private. Despite the two of them rarely being spotted together, a source close to the situation revealed that the jewelry designer showed her love by “wear[ing] a necklace with a ‘B’ initial,” according to a report from Us Weekly.

Brad Hasn’t Introduced Ines to His Kids Yet: October 2023

In July, a new report said that Brad and Ines were doing very well. A source told People that they were “very into each other,” and said that they were “been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company.”

Most recently, an insider revealed that Brad has yet to introduce Ines to his six kids, according to Us Weekly. “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step,” the source told the outlet. “He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them.”