Brad Pitt Reportedly Hasn’t Introduced His Girlfriend Ines de Ramon to His 6 Kids

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong — but they still haven’t taken one “major step” in their relationship yet. A source revealed in an US Weekly report published October 2 that Brad, 59, is not ready yet to bring Ines, 30, around his six children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

“Brad still hasn’t introduced his kids to Ines,” the source said. “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step,” they added. “He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them.”

The insider also noted that Brad is “happy” with where his relationship with Ines is at right now. They said that the handsome actor “isn’t in a rush to push things unless it unfolds organically.” HollywoodLife reached out to Brad’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

The Oscar winner has been dating the gorgeous jewelry designer for almost a year. Ines is Brad’s first public relationship since his 2016 divorce from Angelina, 48. The pair formerly known as “Brangelina” have three adopted kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18, and three biological children, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne and Knox, both 15.

Brad and Ines are low-key about their relationship, but according to US Weekly‘s source, everything is “going great” for the couple. The insider said that the pair’s “relationship is stronger than ever” and they “spend almost all their free time together.” Ines has even “become very close” with Brad’s “inner circle of friends,” the source shared.

The private couple was first linked in the fall of 202, and they kicked off 2023 with a romantic vacation to Cabo. For Valentine’s Day, Ines was spotted with a huge smile on as she carried a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from work, which was seemingly sent by Brad. At the end of February, they were seen grabbing dinner during a getaway to Paris. They were pretty low-key throughout the summer as Brad was filming his movie, Wolves, in Los Angeles.

Ines might be the one for Brad, who was previously married twice, first to Jennifer Aniston, and then to Angelina. The Fight Club actor has been in a highly-publicized custody battle with Angelina over their children who are minors for the past several years. The exes have were also in a legal battle over Angelina selling her stake in the former couple’s winery, which Angelina won.