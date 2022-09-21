Brad Pitt Reveals Who He Thinks Are ‘The Most Handsome Men In The World’

Brad Pitt, 58, has an opinion about who should be called the most handsome men in the world and he didn’t vote for himself. The hunky actor revealed two fellow actors, both past and present, he considers to be at the top of the list when it comes to looks, charisma, and charm, in an interview with Vogue. “You know in the acting world because it’s my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul Newman,” Brad said. “Because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports [he was] a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being.”

“If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f*cker because why not?” he jokingly continued. “Because usually, I’m always taking him out, and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once.”

In addition to talking about who he thinks are the most handsome men in the world, Brad opened up about his new grooming collection, Le Domaine Skincare, and credited his ex Gwyneth Paltrow with giving him inspiration for the new project. The actress runs Goop, a wellness and lifestyle brand that has become very successful over the years.

“I love what Gwyneth [Paltrow]’s done [with Goop],” he said. “She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”

Before Brad’s latest interview, he made headlines for launching an art collection in Finland. The collection includes plaster and bronze sculptures and was presented at the Sara Hildén Art Museum. It is part of an exhibit by contemporary artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramics collection by Nick Cave, and it will be on display until Jan. Brad revealed the collection was inspired by “self reflection” and what went “wrong” in his past relationships.