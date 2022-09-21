Brad Pitt Reveals Who He Thinks Are ‘The Most Handsome Men In The World’

Brad Pitt picked two men, past and present, who he thought would win the ranking and had very legitimate reasons why, in a new interview.

September 21, 2022 11:34PM EDT
Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
Venice, ITALY - The American Actor Brad Pitt spotted leaving Venice Airport with friends during his time at the 79th Venice Film Festival. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt is seen ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. It has been said that Angelina Jolie has sued Brad Pitt for $250 million over French Winery: 'Signed hush-clause'.Pictured: Brad PittBACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt, 58, has an opinion about who should be called the most handsome men in the world and he didn’t vote for himself. The hunky actor revealed two fellow actors, both past and present, he considers to be at the top of the list when it comes to looks, charisma, and charm, in an interview with Vogue. “You know in the acting world because it’s my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul Newman,” Brad said. “Because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports [he was] a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being.”

“If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f*cker because why not?” he jokingly continued. “Because usually, I’m always taking him out, and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once.”

In addition to talking about who he thinks are the most handsome men in the world, Brad opened up about his new grooming collection, Le Domaine Skincare, and credited his ex Gwyneth Paltrow with giving him inspiration for the new project. The actress runs Goop, a wellness and lifestyle brand that has become very successful over the years.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt smiles during a previous event. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“I love what Gwyneth [Paltrow]’s done [with Goop],” he said. “She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”

Before Brad’s latest interview, he made headlines for launching an art collection in Finland. The collection includes plaster and bronze sculptures and was presented at the Sara Hildén Art Museum. It is part of an exhibit by contemporary artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramics collection by Nick Cave, and it will be on display until Jan. Brad revealed the collection was inspired by “self reflection” and what went “wrong” in his past relationships.

