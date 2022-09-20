Brad Pitt Unveils Art Exhibit Focused On What Went ‘Wrong’ In His Past ‘Relationships’

Brad Pitt, 58, took a moment to share his love of sculpting and pottery when he unveiled his new collection at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. The actor’s artwork consists of plaster and bronze sculptures that are part of an exhibit of paintings and sculptures by contemporary artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramics collection by Nick Cave, and it will be on display until Jan. He explained that the pieces are about “self-reflection” and what went “wrong” in his past “relationships,” during an on-camera interview at the gallery.

“To me it’s about self-reflection,” he said. “It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where I have misstepped, where am I complicit. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.”

Brad’s new collection is called “WE” and a description on the gallery’s website gives more details about the structures. “A molded plaster panel depicting a gunfight narrative scene, cast using multiple impressions of the human body, as well as a series of plinth-mounted, house shaped sculptures molded in clear silicone that each have been shot with a different gauge of ammunition, revealing its trajectory and freeze framing the destructive motion,” the description reads. “Another house structure – Pitt’s first ever sculpture, entitled House A Go Go (2017) – is a 46 cm tall composite of timber off-cuts.”

Brad’s latest art collection comes after he’s made many headlines for his past romances, so it makes sense that he would get inspired by those memorable times. The hunk was in a relationship with Angelina Jolie from 2005 until they took it up a notch and got married in 2014. They went on to split by 2016, however, and have continued to co-parent their six children.

Before Angelina, Brad had a very public marriage with Jennifer Aniston from 2000 until 2005 after they first started dating in 1998. He also had big spotlight romances with Gwyneth Paltrow and Juliette Lewis, and he was once engaged to his Cutting Class co-star Jill Schoelen. Although Brad’s love life is constantly under speculation, a source told us he would only consider dating a “strong woman” who can “deal” with the ups and downs of his life.

“When it comes to Brad and dating now and in the future, he knows he has to be with a strong woman who will be able to deal with all the outside noise that comes with it,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this year. “If he hangs out with a girl and they are just friends, something is going to be said differently about it. If he hangs out with a girl that then becomes something serious, talk about all the eyeballs that will be on their every single move.”