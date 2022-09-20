Brad Pitt Unveils Art Exhibit Focused On What Went ‘Wrong’ In His Past ‘Relationships’

Brad Pitt presented a deeply personal collection of his artwork at a gallery in Tampere, Finland and explained that the sculptures are about 'self-reflection,' in an interview.

By:
September 20, 2022 5:28PM EDT
View gallery
Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
Venice, ITALY - The American Actor Brad Pitt spotted leaving Venice Airport with friends during his time at the 79th Venice Film Festival. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt is seen ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. It has been said that Angelina Jolie has sued Brad Pitt for $250 million over French Winery: 'Signed hush-clause'.Pictured: Brad PittBACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Luca Carlino/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt, 58, took a moment to share his love of sculpting and pottery when he unveiled his new collection at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. The actor’s artwork consists of plaster and bronze sculptures that are part of an exhibit of paintings and sculptures by contemporary artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramics collection by Nick Cave, and it will be on display until Jan. He explained that the pieces are about “self-reflection” and what went “wrong” in his past “relationships,” during an on-camera interview at the gallery.

“To me it’s about self-reflection,” he said. “It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where I have misstepped, where am I complicit. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.”

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt has had very public relationships in the past. (Luca Carlino/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Brad’s new collection is called “WE” and a description on the gallery’s website gives more details about the structures. “A molded plaster panel depicting a gunfight narrative scene, cast using multiple impressions of the human body, as well as a series of plinth-mounted, house shaped sculptures molded in clear silicone that each have been shot with a different gauge of ammunition, revealing its trajectory and freeze framing the destructive motion,” the description reads. “Another house structure – Pitt’s first ever sculpture, entitled House A Go Go (2017) – is a 46 cm tall composite of timber off-cuts.”

Brad’s latest art collection comes after he’s made many headlines for his past romances, so it makes sense that he would get inspired by those memorable times. The hunk was in a relationship with Angelina Jolie from 2005 until they took it up a notch and got married in 2014. They went on to split by 2016, however, and have continued to co-parent their six children.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were married in 2014 but split by 2016. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Before Angelina, Brad had a very public marriage with Jennifer Aniston from 2000 until 2005 after they first started dating in 1998. He also had big spotlight romances with Gwyneth Paltrow and Juliette Lewis, and he was once engaged to his Cutting Class co-star Jill Schoelen. Although Brad’s love life is constantly under speculation, a source told us he would only consider dating a “strong woman” who can “deal” with the ups and downs of his life.

“When it comes to Brad and dating now and in the future, he knows he has to be with a strong woman who will be able to deal with all the outside noise that comes with it,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this year. “If he hangs out with a girl and they are just friends, something is going to be said differently about it. If he hangs out with a girl that then becomes something serious, talk about all the eyeballs that will be on their every single move.”

More From Our Partners

ad