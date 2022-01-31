Exclusive

Brad Pitt ‘Isn’t Dating Anybody’ Right Now: The Type Of Woman He’s Looking For Revealed

Although Brad Pitt is currently single at the moment, HL learned EXCLUSIVELY what the hunky actor is looking for in a woman.

Brad Pitt “isn’t dating anybody” despite a recent report that the 58-year-old actor and Lykke Li, 35, were “secretly dating.” A few sources close to the Oscar winner spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed what Brad is looking for in his ideal suitor.

Brad comes from very humble beginnings and he never imagined he would skyrocket to the stardom that he’s achieved. He loved living that Hollywood life for a long time. But when it comes down to it, it’s not really who Brad is, or even who he sees himself with,” an insider said of the Oklahoma native. “He really enjoys his privacy and just staying out of the public eye as much as he can. Brad knows that’s not always possible but he manages the best he can. He isn’t dating anybody at the moment and if he does, it would be someone far different from his past relationships.”

Another friend close to the A-lister added, “When it comes to Brad and dating now and in the future, he knows he has to be with a strong woman who will be able to deal with all the outside noise that comes with it. If he hangs out with a girl and they are just friends, something is going to be said differently about it. If he hangs out with a girl that then becomes something serious, talk about all the eyeballs that will be on their every single move.”

“Brad is clearly used to it but he knows it makes things hard to have what most would consider a normal relationship,” the pal continued. “Which ends up making his dating life a bit harder than usual. He likes to play it as it comes and he would welcome a relationship but as of right now there isn’t someone serious in his life at this time.”

Fans went into a frenzy following a report that Brad and Lykke, 35, were “secretly dating,” according to The Sun on January 26. Tons of sources close to the actor and Swedish singer shut down the rumors and those close to the pair confirmed that the romantic rumors weren’t true, and they’re nothing more than just good friends. Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000-2005. He was then married to Angelina Jolie from 2014 until they split in 2019. Their divorce proceedings are still ongoing.