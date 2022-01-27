Lykke Li: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Reportedly Dating Brad Pitt

Swedish singer Lykke Li has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt — but who is she? Learn more about her here.

Brad Pitt seemingly has a new lady in his life: Lykke Li! The 35-year-old Swedish singer and Troy actor are “secretly dating,” The Sun reported on Jan. 26. The outlet said that the romance began in mid-2021, and have been seen eating at Hollywood hotspot Mother Wolf. Even more interesting: the pair apparently live just three minutes from each other. So, who is Lykke Li? Learn more about her below.

She’s from Sweden.

Lykke Li was born on March 18, 1986 as Li Lykke Timotej Svensson Zachrisson in Ystad, Sweden to Kärsti Stiege, a photographer, and Johan Zachrisson, a member of the Swedish punk-reggae band Dag Vag. The family moved to Stockholm when she was young, and then bounced around to a mountain top in Portugal (where they stayed for five years), as well as Lisbon and countries like India, Nepal and Morocco. Notably, she lost her mother to brain cancer in Oct. 2015.

She’s a singer.

Lykke Li made her musical debut with 2007’s Little Bit, followed by 2008’s EP Youth Novels, establishing her indie dream pop sound. Both projects garnered enough buzz for the festival circuit, where she performed at Coachella and Lollapalooza in 2009. By the early 2010s, several of her tracks were getting featured on major television shows, such as “Get Some” on Hawaii Five-0. She most recently dropped So Sad So Sexy in June 2018.

She has a son.

Lykke was in a longterm relationship with producer ex Jeff Bhasker with whom she shares 6-year-old son Dion. The “Little Bit” singer announced her pregnancy in Oct. 2015 via Facebook, later revealing she gave birth in Feb. 2016.

Like Lykke, Jeff is also established in the music world having won five GRAMMY awards, and producing for Kanye West, Harry Styles and Lana Del Ray, just to name a few. The couple sadly split while she was writing 2019 album still sad still sexy. The pair listed their Los Feliz area home for $3.3 million that same year.

She moved to Los Angeles 15 years ago.

She first moved to New York at the age of 19, later returning to the Big Apple at 21 to record her first album. She decided to relocate to the west coast shortly after. “Ever since I first came to LA when I was 20 or 21 years old, I’ve been enamoured,” she said to Apartamento magazine, referencing to the city’s unique architecture.

After splitting from her longterm partner, she searched for the perfect L.A. home for her and her son, which she finally found. ‘When we had to move out of the big family house I figured I would never find my own home, so I spent every night searching for a little house that would fit me and my son and one guest room, so people from Sweden could come visit, and I wanted a tiny garden. But I am also really into keeping the original décor. That’s really hard in America, especially in this area,” she said.

She follows transcendental meditation

Lykke is a devout follower of the practice, which she discussed in 2014. “It’s really interesting from a creative point of view,” she said. “Before, I could only write a few sentences and I’d have to take a break for a few days before I could go back to it. All of a sudden, I could write and finish a song in one go – verse, verse, verse, chorus, the lot. And that would happen with song after song. Finally, I unlocked the gate.”