Brad Pitt, 58, & Swedish Singer Lykke Li, 35, Are ‘Secretly Dating’ — Report

Is Brad Pitt secretly dating Swedish songstress Lykke Li? That’s the word on the street, but here’s what we know so far.

Are Brad Pitt and Lykke Li dating? That’s the rumor that began to swirl Wednesday evening as reports from The Sun shared that the A-list actor and Swedish singer’s close proximity in L.A. has helped their union stay under the radar. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Brad and Lykke’s reps for comment.

The outlet reported that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 58, and “Little Bit” singer, 35, have actually been seeing each other since mid-2021. Gossip account Deux Moi first shared the rumors saying reports had been swirling in Lykke’s native Sweden while another insider shared that Brad and Lykke were “dining together” at Mother Wolf, a new pasta spot in Hollywood that’s brough in numerous celebs. The Sun also confirmed that Lykke, who shares a 6-year-old son with producer ex Jeff Bhasker is a three-minute drive from Brad’s residence, granting the story even more legitimacy.

As we await to confirm the details about Brad’s dating life, it’s worth looking back just a few months when an insider told Us Weekly that there was still a “huge cloud hanging over him” as the rollercoaster of his divorce with Angelina Jolie continues to rage on. “Brad is working hard and staying as positive as he can be right now,” the insider told the outlet, noting that the 57-year-old didn’t view dating as “a priority” at the moment. “He’s just not mentally ready and doesn’t know when he next will be.”

“This whole war with Angelina has really taken its toll [on Brad],” the source continued. “Thankfully he has his own incredible willpower to count on, plus a wonderful support group and the tools he’s learned in recovery when times get super tough.”

Perhaps the upcoming Babylon actor is taking things easy on the “serious” dating front, but that doesn’t mean he can’t have some fun with a few high-profile ladies! And, after all, after such a difficult separation and ongoing custody battle with ex Angelina, we should encourage the actor to have as much fun as possible in the dating pool.