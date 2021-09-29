Brad Pitt Is Dapper In A Gray Blazer As He Heads To ‘Babylon’ Set – Photos

Brad Pitt may be nearing his 60s, but the famous actor has never looked more handsome.

Hot in Hollywood! Brad Pitt, 57, looked sexier than ever on the set of his new film, Babylon, as he was seen wearing a dapper, heather grey blazer over a crisp, white button down shirt. The actor also sported a pair of sharp sunglasses and dark trousers, looking Hollywood cool with his hair slicked back. The on-set shot marks another time fans have gotten a glimpse of one of tinsel town’s hottest stars, as he was seen in August wearing an unbuttoned shirt and suspenders and in September wearing a white tuxedo.

Babylon, which has been described as “The Great Gatsby on steroids,” is a period piece that takes place in the golden age of Hollywood. The film, directed by La La Land‘s Damien Chazelle, explores the rise and fall of numerous characters, with Brad playing actor and director, John Gilbert, and Margot Robbie playing Clara Bow — both who were at the height of their powers during the silent film era. Li Jun Li is also on the roster to play another giant of the era, Anna May Wong, who was considered to be the first Chinese-American movie star.

Also reportedly joining the film’s cast is Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Chloe Fineman, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, and more. At this time, more details about the plot are not yet known, but keep the Brad Pitt-looking-Hollywood-dapper photos coming!