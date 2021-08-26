Brad Pitt Looks Dapper While Slightly Undressed On The Set Of His New Movie ‘Babylon’

What a man. Brad Pitt looked sexier than ever when he emerged on the set of ‘Babylon’ with his shirt half-unbuttoned on Aug. 25.

Brad Pitt, 57, further proved he’s the hunkiest man in Hollywood on August 25, when he was spotted on the set of his new film, Babylon, wearing a half-unbuttoned shirt and black suspenders. He also paired the look with dark sunglasses and black trousers with his hair slicked back.

As Brad wrapped up filming for the day, he appeared more ready than ever to get home, strip off his clothes and jump in a nice hot shower. Or maybe that’s just our imagination, but we like what we’re envisioning, so let’s just go with it.

Babylon explores the rise and fall of multiple characters and the film’s been described as “The Great Gatsby on steroids.” Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Chloe Fineman, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston and Brad Pitt’s good friend, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, will also star in the mysterious period Hollywood film, which is set to be released in 2022.

At this time, the plot of the movie is not yet known, but we’d be perfectly happy just watching Brad walk around half naked in the outfit he’s wearing in this photo. And to be honest, we have a feeling that many viewers would feel the same way. Take all of our money!

Along with Babylon, Brad has two other movies coming out in 2022 — The Lost City Of D with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, and Bullet Train with Joey King and Michael Shannon. It appears as though it’ll be a busy year for Brad, who’s still embroiled in a lengthy child custody battle with his ex, Angelina Jolie.