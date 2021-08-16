Channing Tatum Jumps Into Pool With Sandra Bullock In His Arms As They Wrap On New Movie — Watch

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock took a dip in the pool and hugged to celebrate their final day on set of their upcoming rom-com ‘The Lost City of D.’

That’s a wrap! Channing Tatum, 41, and Sandra Bullock, 57, finished filming their upcoming rom-com The Lost City of D on Monday (Aug. 16), and they celebrated by taking a jubilant jump into the pool. Channing documented the sweet moment in an Instagram video, which featured the Magic Mike heartthrob cradling Sandra in his arms before they went into the water. Sandra was initially objecting, but then allowed Channing to purposely fall and take them both into the massive pool.

Once Channing and Sandra made a big splash in the pool, the co-stars laughed and shared a sweet hug to celebrate the big moment. Channing even gave the Oscar winning actress a kiss on the cheek! During all that, the film’s production team could be heard cheering in the background while announcing that filming officially wrapped on the upcoming comedy flick.

Channing’s post also featured a photo of the duo swimming together underwater, which look it will be a scene in the film. In his caption, Channing marked the last day of filming by sharing a heartwarming message to Sandra herself. “Well that’s a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don’t have words,” he said. “I also don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I’ll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. Ahahah,” the father of one added.

Channing and Sandra seemed to have a blast filming the Aaron and Adam Nee-directed movie over the past months. In May, Channing shared a first-look photo that showed he and Sandra striking the same pose as cameras rolled. The duo was on location for filming, and waist-deep in a rainforest’s river. “This is no fun…no fun at all,” the Step Up actor cheekily captioned his post, adding the hashtag of the film’s title.

The Lost City of D follows a romance novelist (Sandra) who goes on a journey with the cover model (Channing) of her upcoming book. The two, however, wind up in a jungle adventure, complete with danger, twists, and plenty more! Sandra and Channing will be joined by fellow A-list stars Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe in the movie, which is set to arrive in theaters on April 15, 2022.