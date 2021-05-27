Channing Tatum Busts A Move With Sandra Bullock In First Look At New Comedy ‘Lost City Of D’

Channing Tatum took to Instagram to give his fans a first look at his upcoming movie with Sandra Bullock, ‘Lost City Of D.’ Check out the photo of the two filming a scene!

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock look like they’re having a blast on the set of their upcoming comedy, Lost City Of D. In the first-look photo that Channing shared to his Instagram account on May 27, the Step Up actor, 41, and Oscar winning actress, 56, showed off the same pose as cameras rolled. The duo was on location for filming, and waist-deep in a rainforest’s river. Check out the photo below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

Sandra was fully decked out in a sparkling, fuchsia ensemble with a plunging neckline, while Channing sported a white T-shirt with, what appeared to be, a backpack strapped to him. In front of the pair, a camera could be seen capturing the moment, with crew members standing by. “This is no fun…no fun at all,” Channing cheekily captioned his post, adding the hashtag of the film’s title, Lost City Of D.

The film’s premise sounds like the perfect opportunity for the two stars to flex their comedy chops. Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, the film follows a romance novelist who goes on a journey with the cover model of her upcoming book. The two, however, wind up in a jungle adventure, complete with danger, twists, and plenty more!

Both Channing and Sandra are definitely pros when it comes to landing laughs in comedies. Some of Channing’s notable credits include films like the 21 Jump Street films, the Magic Mike movies, and Hail, Caesar!, all of which offered great performances from the star. Of course, Channing’s talent is multifaceted, showing his dramatic prowess with roles in films like Foxcatcher.

As for Sandra, well she’s definitely proven to her longtime fans that her skills are incredibly versatile. Along with comedies like Miss Congeniality in the early aughts, Sandra has varied her career with a wealth of dramatic and hilarious roles in equal measure. In 2010 she won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in The Blind Side. Now, she and Channing will join Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe, and more on their journey through the Lost City Of D.