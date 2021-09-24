Brad Pitt Looks Sexy With Slicked Back Hair On Film Set Amid Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie

Amid his highly-publicized divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie, actor Brad Pitt arrived on a film set and looked suave with slicked back hair.

Brad Pitt is back at the office amid his messy divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie. The actor, 57, arrived at a film set in Pasadena in sunny California on Thursday, Sept. 23 — and looked quite dapper with his hair slicked back. He wore a white button-up, grey dress pants, and black oxfords as he arrived for work.

It is unclear which set Brad arrived at, but the Hollywood star could possibly be filming his upcoming period drama Babylon. Directed by La La Land’s Damien Chazelle, the film, set in the 1920s, will explore the film industry’s transition from silent movies to talkies. Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, and Olivia Wilde will also star in the film. Brad and his co-star’s were spotted filming the drama in nearby San Pedro earlier this month.

The recent Brad sighting comes after he and Angelina resolved a dispute over Château Miraval, their shared $164 million winery in France, after an acrimonious back and forth. The actress will be able to sell her share of the estate after all, according to new documents shared on September 23. The decision came a few days after Brad filed a lawsuit that accused his ex-wife of trying to cut him out of a potential sale as she attempted to offload her shares.

The two are joint shareholders of the winery, holding 50/50 stakes each; and in the suit that Brad filed on September 21, his counsel argued that Angelina’s attempt to sell her share could result in a sizable profit — but at Brad’s expense, per the documents reviewed by HollywoodLife. The suit accused the actress of “systematic obstruction.” HL previously reached out to the couple’s reps for comment, but have not heard back.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 after over a decade together. The duo are still dealing with the proceedings, engaging in an ongoing custody battle over their six children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. In an interview with Vogue India last June, Angelina called her children “very strong young people” — and said that she and Brad split for the “wellbeing” of the kids.

“It was the right decision,” she said of the divorce. “I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”