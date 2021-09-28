Brad Pitt Looks Sexy In Form-Fitting Black & White Tuxedo On ‘Babylon’ Set — Photo

Brad Pitt sure knows how to wear a suit! The actor looked sexy as ever wearing a tuxedo while on the set of ‘Babylon’ on Sept. 28. Check out the pic here!

All you need is a little bit of coffee and Brad Pitt, 57, in a tuxedo. On September 28, the 57-year-old actor looked dapper as ever when he wore a black and white tuxedo, while on the set of his new film, Babylon, from writer-director Damien Chazelle. He paired the look with dark sunglasses, a thin mustache, and had his hair slicked back.

The handsome actor wore a black and white tuxedo complete with black trousers, black shoes, and a white button-up shirt. He added a coordinating vest and bowtie for the sexy shots, which come three days after ex-wife Angelina Jolie,46, was seen hanging with The Weeknd,31.

Brad looked as if he didn’t have a care in the world as he strolled around set with his coffee in hand. It could be the soothing coffee that put him at ease or the fact that he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie,46, have finally come to an agreement regarding the French winery Château Miraval. The former couple had been battling over the $164 million vineyard, which they are equal shareholders, has been settled. It has been agreed that the actress will be able to sell her shares to a third party, however, the drama with their split is far from over as they’re still involved in a child custody battle surrounding their six children: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13.

As fans would know, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 after over a decade together, citing irreconcilable differences. In a recent interview with The Guardian wasn’t a choice she took lightly. “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children,” she said.

Despite the divorce drama surrounding his ex-wife, the father-of-six is remaining booked and busy. Along with Babylon, Brad has two other movies coming out in 2022 —with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, and Bullet Train with Joey King and Michael Shannon.