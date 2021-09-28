See Pic

Brad Pitt Looks Sexy In Form-Fitting Black & White Tuxedo On ‘Babylon’ Set — Photo

Brad Pitt
Rachpoot / Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID
Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt filming sips on a coffee as he get back to work on his latest film "Babylon". Brad looked dapper in a tuxedo outfit for today's scenes. Pitt stepped out briefly while filming an interior party scene for which he was dressed to the nines. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pasadena, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-lister, Brad Pitt, slicks his hair back and dresses up in dress pants and a tucked in oxford shirt as he arrives at a movie set in Pasadena. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt, left, and Bradley Cooper watch play between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
News Reporter

Brad Pitt sure knows how to wear a suit! The actor looked sexy as ever wearing a tuxedo while on the set of ‘Babylon’ on Sept. 28. Check out the pic here!

All you need is a little bit of coffee and Brad Pitt, 57, in a tuxedo. On September 28, the 57-year-old actor looked dapper as ever when he wore a black and white tuxedo, while on the set of his new film, Babylon, from writer-director Damien Chazelle. He paired the look with dark sunglasses, a thin mustache, and had his hair slicked back.

The handsome actor wore a black and white tuxedo complete with black trousers, black shoes, and a white button-up shirt. He added a coordinating vest and bowtie for the sexy shots, which come three days after ex-wife Angelina Jolie,46, was seen hanging with The Weeknd,31.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt filming sips on a coffee as he get back to work on his latest film “Babylon”. Brad looked dapper in a tuxedo outfit for today’s scenes. Pitt stepped out briefly while filming an interior party scene for which he was dressed to the nines. (Rachpoot / Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID)

Brad looked as if he didn’t have a care in the world as he strolled around set with his coffee in hand. It could be the soothing coffee that put him at ease or the fact that he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie,46, have finally come to an agreement regarding the French winery Château Miraval. The former couple had been battling over the $164 million vineyard, which they are equal shareholders, has been settled. It has been agreed that the actress will be able to sell her shares to a third party, however, the drama with their split is far from over as they’re still involved in a child custody battle surrounding their six children: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13.

Related Gallery

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Family -- Pics

Actors Angelina Jolie, right, and Brad Pitt, second left,are seen with children Maddox, left, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, in Venice,. Angelina Jolie is in Venice to shoot scenes of the movie "The Tourist", by director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Jolie Pitt, Venice, Italy - 16 Feb 2010
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with Children Pax Jolie Pitt, Knox Jolie Pitt and Vivienne Jolie Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arrive at Haneda International airport, Japan - 28 Jul 2013
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at LAX airport, Los Angeles, America - 05 Feb 2014

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt heads to a film set in Pasadena, California on September 23, 2012. The actor had his hair slicked back and wore a button-up, dress pants, and oxfords. (Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID)

As fans would know, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 after over a decade together, citing irreconcilable differences. In a recent interview with The Guardian wasn’t a choice she took lightly. “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children,” she said.

Despite the divorce drama surrounding his ex-wife, the father-of-six is remaining booked and busy. Along with Babylon, Brad has two other movies coming out in 2022 —with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, and Bullet Train with Joey King and Michael Shannon.