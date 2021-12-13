Brad Pitt Is Fresh-Faced & Handsome As He Celebrates Plans To Re-Open Iconic Studio In France

After winning Oscars, producing films, and venturing into wine-growing, Brad Pitt is taking on a new project as a recording studio executive!

Brad Pitt looked as handsome as ever in recent photos you can see here as he prepared for his new role as a recording studio executive! The Oscar-winning actor and producer, who is already a successful wine grower, is re-opening Miraval Studios with French producer Damien Quintard at Chateau Miraval, his estate in the South of France. After a major renovation, the legendary recording studio — which contributed to singular classics like Pink Floyd’s The Wall — is set to open in summer 2022.

French pianist and composer Jacques Loussier, who was the former estate’s owner, built the state-of-the-art studio in 1977 and hosted musical icons like the aforementioned Pink Floyd, Sade, The Cure, and more. The studio was active in the early 2000s, but went unused for more than two decades — until now.

Quintard, a veteran musician and producer who’s worked with the likes of Brian Eno, Arca, and more, met Brad while in Paris and had this to say about his newfound business partner. “We immediately clicked. It was an intense moment where we just talked and talked about sound,” he recalled, via Deadline. “I was amazed at how sensitive and precise he was in his analysis of music.”

He continued by saying the studio redesign has “redefined a remarkable natural reverb so we can record voices or instruments anywhere in the studio,” discussing how it’s a space where you can produce a multitude of genres. “The combination of Brad’s vision for Miraval and our common passion for taking the time to make simple but beautiful things has resulted in something that is one-of-a-kind,” he stated. “We are so excited for musicians of all types to be a part of what we’ve created.”

The studio redesign comes after the news of Brad and ex-wife Angelina Jolie‘s complicated battle over the $164 million vineyard which they are equal shareholders in. Court documents obtained by TMZ on September 23 showed a judge signing off on the former couple’s agreement to allow the Maleficent actress to sell her share of the estate to a third party.

The drama over Château Miraval started when Brad filed a lawsuit in Luxembourg on Sept. 21 that accused Angelina of trying to cut him out of a potential sale. The suit alleged that Nouvel, Angelina’s company, was not acting in the “best interest” in Quimicum, the company that owns Château Miraval. A source close to the proceedings called Angelina’s actions “consistently vindictive” while a separate insider told HollywoodLife that Brad “did all the work building Miraval” and slammed his ex-wife’s actions as a violation of agreements. Reps for Brad and Angie didn’t respond to HL’s requests for comment.