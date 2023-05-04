Brad Pitt, 59, Looks Handsome On ‘Wolves’ Set As GF Ines de Ramon, 30, Steps Out In L.A.: Photos

As their relationship continues to flourish in private, Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon were each spotted in Los Angeles on May 3.

May 4, 2023
Brad Pitt takes a call as he arrives on the set of 'Wolves' in Los Angeles
George Clooney and Brad Pitt look as if they haven't aged a day in the past 20 years as the genetically blessed actors are seen back on on the set of 'Wolves' in Los Angeles. Clooney and Pitt were both seen exiting their cars as they arrived on set looking so cool that the moment looked as if it could have been for the cameras. George made a joke with man delivering drinks on set and gave him a friendly pat as they passed each other. Brad was greeted by a person on set who met the Hollywood A Lister with a cup of fresh cuppa.
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were both busy in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 3. Brad, 59, was seen filming his movie Wolves, while Ines, 29, was spotted running errands. The couple has been spending a lot of time together the past few months, but Brad obviously is very busy because of his job. The famous actor and the jewelry expert reportedly began dating in November, but they have yet to confirm their relationship.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt at the set of his movie 'Wolves' in LA on May 3

While Ines spent the day shopping, Brad was on the set of his Apple TV+ movie that also stars his Ocean’s Eleven‘s co-star George Clooney. Brad was photographed talking on his cell phone as he got out of his car on the movie set. The Oscar winner wore a grey vest over a white shirt with dark grey pants and black dress shoes.

Ines, meanwhile, had on a super stylish outfit as she ran errands in LA. Ines rocked a long-sleeved white turtleneck with tan pants and white sneakers. She also wore a gold necklace and a pair of brown sunglasses. Ironically, Ines was also on the phone in the paparazzi pictures. Maybe she was calling Brad?

Ines de Ramon
Ines de Ramon runs errands in LA on May 3

Brad and Ines have been linked since last fall, and they kicked off 2023 with a romantic vacation to Cabo. For Valentine’s Day, Ines was spotted with a huge smile on as she carried a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from work, which was seemingly sent by Brad. At the end of February, they were seen grabbing dinner during a getaway to Paris. They’ve been pretty low-key since then, as Brad focuses on his new movie.

Ines might really be the one for Brad, who was previously married to Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. The Babylon star is “smitten with Ines,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January, “and [he] always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible.” The insider explained that “it’s too early to tell where things might go between them,” especially because Brad understands that Ines just ended a marriage. That’s in reference to Ines’ 2022 split from Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.

