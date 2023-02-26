Brad Pitt, 59, & GF Ines De Ramon, 30, Seen Having Romantic Dinner In Paris: Video

The City of Love is living up to its namesake, as Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon took their red hot romance to Paris on Saturday, Feb, 25. The Oscar winner, 60 and his gorgeous girlfriend, 30, were dressed to impress on a chic dinner date in a viral video (below) taken at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Élysées. Brad was rocking a classic black suit chatting away to a neighbor at his table, while Ines stunned in a silver gown, keeping the person next to her transfixed in a conversation as well! What a pair!

Exclusif : Brad Pitt et sa petite amie Inès de Ramon au Fouquet’s des Champs Élysées, après la cérémonie des César. #Cesar2023 #bradpitt pic.twitter.com/QZB6N72kxE — Paris Match (@ParisMatch) February 25, 2023

In the brief clip, the couple, who reportedly began dating in November, looked right at home sharing small talk with the people flanking them at the sophisticated restaurant. Brad appeared in the best of moods looking every inch the matinee idol, and Ines was all smiles enjoying the night in her stunning ensemble, which featured a diamond necklace and matching drop earrings.

Meanwhile, the Babylon actor is “smitten with Ines,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and [he] always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible.” The insider explained that “it’s too early to tell where things might go between them,” especially because Brad understands that Ines just ended a marriage, referencing her 2022 split from Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, who officially filed for divorce last week after four years of marriage.

Speaking of exes, Brad almost had an awkward run-in into his former wife Jennifer Aniston when he and Ines landed at the LAX airport in January just minutes after the Friends vet had landed, with both parties flying out of Cabo. The former golden couple married on July 29, 2000 and divorced five years later, with Brad dating and marrying actress Angelina Jolie shortly after the split, which, of course, raised eyebrows. Brad and Angelina shared six children before they separated in 2016.