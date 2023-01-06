Brad Pitt Narrowly Misses Run-In With Ex Jennifer Aniston At Airport With New Fling Ines de Ramon: Photos

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston both enjoyed trips to Cabo recently and almost ran into each other at the airport after their flights back to Hollywood! The Oscar winner, 59, and the Friends alum, 52, who were one of the most iconic couples before they divorced in 2005, were spotted arriving at the LAX around the same time on Thursday, January 5. Brad was accompanied by his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon, while Jennifer said adieu to her A-list traveling companions, Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star looked casually chic in his white bucket hat and faded denim as he carried a white backpack and guitar case. Ines, meanwhile, rocked a sassy crop top and a leather jacket featuring a ton of fringe. She added flared jeans, white sneakers and a black handbag to top off her look. To see Jennifer, who went makeup free, and her group of friends’ ensembles at the airport, click here.

If the universe decided to give stans another reunion of the former It couple, all would be well between the pair, as Jennifer recently dished that she and Brad are “buddies” now. During her appearance on the June 23 episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Morning Show star brought up their most recent reunion in September 2020, when they both remotely participated in the live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. “It was absolutely fun,” Jennifer said of the event. “Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends.” She added, “We speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be,” she said. At the time of the live reading, a source told HollywoodLife that Jen and Brad are “great friends” and were looking forward to the project.

The former golden couple married on July 29, 2000 and divorced five years later, with Brad dating and marrying actress Angelina Jolie shortly after the split, which, of course, raised eyebrows. Brad and Angelina shared six children before they separated in 2016. Jennifer eventually moved on with actor Justin Theroux, whom she was married to from 2015 to 2017.

Meanwhile, Brad and Ines have been heating up their romance since they reportedly began dating in November. Since then, they have been spotted together for his birthday and, of course, New Year’s Eve in Cabo. Ines was married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, but they officially separated in Sept. 2022 after three years together.