Jennifer Aniston Confirms She & Brad Pitt Are ‘Buddies’ & Insists There’s ‘No Oddness’ Between Them

Jennifer Aniston said in a new interview that she and ex Brad Pitt are now ‘buddies’ and ‘friends’ after their fairytale marriage came to an end back in 2005.

All is well between exes Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Brad Pitt, 57. The Friends actress said on the June 23 episode of The Howard Stern Show that she and Brad — who were considered Hollywood’s golden couple while they were married from 2000 to 2005 — are on great terms today. The exes most recently reunited in September 2020 when they both remotely participated in the live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. “It was absolutely fun,” Jennifer said of the virtual reading, per PEOPLE. “Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends.”

Jennifer shared more about the details of her relationship today with the Flight Club actor. “We speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be,” she said. At the time of the live reading, a source told HollywoodLife that Jen and Brad are “great friends” and were excited to be working together on the project.

Jen and Brad were married on July 29, 2000 after having a romance in the public eye. Sadly, that marriage ended at the beginning of 2005. Brad went on to date and eventually marry actress Angelina Jolie, 46, and had six children with her before they separated in 2016. Jen meanwhile, moved on with actor Justin Theroux, 49, whom she was married to from 2015 to 2017.

In the years following their breakup, there seemed to be lots of animosity between Jen and Brad. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jen famously described her ex as “missing a sensitivity chip”. She added, “Brad is not mean-spirited; he would never intentionally try to rub something in my face.” Meanwhile, Brad addressed the breakup and the fact he “spent the ’90s trying to hide out.” He told Parade, “It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage [to Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”

Jen and Brad were not seen in public together for a long, long time, but almost 20 years after the pair wed, they reunited at Jen’s 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles in February 2019. The following year, the former lovebirds made headlines when they were caught chatting it up behind the scenes at the 2020 SAG Awards on January 19, 2020. The brief encounter quickly went viral, and got fans’ hopes up once again that the pair would one day reunite romantically.

But sadly for fans of the Jen-Brad love story, Jen does not seem interested in tying the knot again. “It’s not on my radar,” she told PEOPLE in a new interview. “I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another, That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”