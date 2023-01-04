Jennifer Aniston, 53, Goes Makeup-Free As She Hugs Jason Bateman After Mexico Trip

Jennifer Aniston was dressed in a comfortable-looking outfit, as she gave Jason Bateman a hug goodbye, as they returned from a New Year’s Eve trip to Mexico. The Friends star, 53, went makeup-less for her return flight to Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 3. As Jennifer hugged the Arrested Development star, 53, it looked like they were having a great conversation.

Jennifer rocked light blue jeans and a black, flowing sweater with gray stripes, as she said her goodbyes. She also sported a pair of flip-flops, keeping comfy on the return flight. Jason also wore a pair of jeans and a gray sweater as well as white sneakers.

Both Jennifer and Jason clearly started the New Year off on the right foot! The We’re The Millers actress shared a short video showing off some of her highlights from 2022 on her Instagram. She tagged tons of her famous friends, including Jason’s wife Amanda Anka, Jimmy Kimmel, and Adam Sandler. “Thanks 2022. 2023… ready, set, let’s go,” she wrote with celebratory emojis. “Happy New Year everyone!”

Even though the holidays are over, Jennifer clearly had an amazing time celebrating the season. She showed off some of her decorations and a massive Christmas tree on her Instagram at the start of December, but she showed that her dogs had tried to snack on a wooden reindeer decoration in a sweet clip on Instagram. Despite the mishap, she seemed like she had a joyous holiday season.

While it seems like Jennifer enjoyed her holidays, this was the first Christmas and New Year’s since her father John Aniston died in November at 89. The actress mourned his passing with an emotional tribute on social media. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain,” she wrote. “I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”