Paul Wesley Files For Divorce From Wife Ines de Ramon Amid Her Relationship With Brad Pitt

Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from estranged wife Ines de Ramon after four years of marriage. The Vampire Diaries star, 40, previously confirmed that he and the 30-year-old, who is the Vice Present of Anita Ko Jewelry, separated back in Sept. 2022. Paul cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in paperwork filed on Friday, Feb. 17 which was obtained by Us Weekly. The docs also indicate that splitting of property and assets will be figured out at a later date, and the outlet also noted that Paul — who has been divorced once before — seems to be acting as his own lawyer.

Upon confirming their separation in September, Paul’s rep confirmed that the pair had gone their separate ways five months prior — meaning they actually broke up in April 2022. The couple quietly wed in 2019 after going public with their relationship a year prior, keeping their romance fairly under wraps. In fact, it was Paul’s former Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev who appeared to confirm the marriage in a podcast interview.

Since going their separate ways, both have began dating other people: Ines has been seeing Brad Pitt, 59, in recent months. The pair were seen at a Bono concert in Nov. 2022, and also rang in the New Year together with a getaway to Los Cabos in Mexico. The Oscar winner, who is 29 years her senior, also appeared to gift her with roses for Valentine’s Day! Ines had an ear to ear grin on her face as she held the massive bouquet in both hands and a french baguette under her arm.

“Brad is smitten with Ines and always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible,” a source told HollywoodLife a few weeks ago. “Ines has made it clear that she doesn’t need a man in her life unless they bring a positive energy which Brad respects. Brad knows how talented Ines is, particularly when it comes to her eye for jewelry and lifestyle branding.”

As for Paul, the Brothers Bourbon founder has been linked to model Natalie Kuckenberg, 22. His divorce from Ines marks his second, as the actor was previously wed to Torrey DeVitto, 38, from 2011 – 2013.